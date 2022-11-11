Ball State Soccer Lands Three on Signing Day

MUNCIE, Ind. – Head Coach Josh Rife along with the Ball State soccer team announced the addition of three student-athletes to the 2023 recruiting class on Friday.

The 2023 class features student-athletes from Illinois, Missouri, and Ohio. This talented group will add depth to an already skilled squad. The recruits have played against some of the highest competition across the country.

Audrey Goodyear

St. Louis, Missouri | Parkway South High School | SLSG Navy | D

All-State Second Team

All-Region First Team

Two-time All-Conference First Team

Midwest Conference Champions

Eight career goals

Two career assists

Member of the National Honor Society

An Honor Roll student for four years

Coach Rife is Audrey

“I am excited to add Audrey to our team. She has great pace, technical ability, is a tough competitor, and plays with a great sense of maturity. She can play multiple positions in the back line as well as out wide. She will be a great addition to our program.”

Annika Klauss

Bloomington, Illinois | University High School | Indiana Fire | F

Two-time Ohio Valley Conference Runner-Up

MVP in Costa Rica during ODP Tournament

Illinois ODP State Team

Illinois All-Region Team

Coach Rife is Annika

“Annika is a very creative attacking player who has experience playing up front as well as in the midfield. Her confidence playing back to goal as well as when facing up and on the dribble will help keep defenses on their heels and keep them unbalanced.”

Kaelyn Valleau

Lewis Center, Ohio | Olentangy Orange High School | Ohio Premier | F

All-Conference Player of the Year

All-Conference First Team

Played in the All-District All-Star Game

Holds five school records (goals in a game and season, points in a game and season, assists in a season)

Regional Champion

District Champion

Conference Champion

22 career goals

13 career assists

Member of the National Honor Society

Coach Rife is Kaelyn

“Kaelyn plays with a certain fire and desire to prove herself every time she steps on the field. That’s a great combination when you look for sustained growth and success. Her Athletic ability will allow her to play in various roles for us as well.”

Follow the Cardinals

Twitter

Instagram

Facebook