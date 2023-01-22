Ball State Pulls Away Late in Handing Women’s Basketball MAC Loss

Next Game: Ohio 1/25/2023 | 7 p.m Jan. 25 (Wed) / 7 pm Ohio

MUNCIE, Ind. – Ball State outscored Central Michigan, 8-3, over the final 3:24 on Saturday as the Cardinals held off the Chippewas in a Mid-American Conference Women’s basketball game at Worthen Arena.

The Chippewas slipped to 3-14, 1-5 MAC. They return home to entertain Ohio on Wednesday, Jan. 25 (7 pm) at McGuirk Arena. The Bobcats upset Miami (Ohio), 84-73, on Saturday to snap a 10-game losing streak and improve to 3-14, 1-5.

Sydney Harris hit a career-high seven 3-pointers (on 15 attempts) en route to 26 points to lead the Chippewas, while Bridget Utberg added 15.

Harris’ points total was one shy of her career high and Utberg scored in double figures for the seventh time in eight games. Both are freshmen.

CMU sophomore Tiana Timpe added a season-high nine points.

The Chippewas trailed, 34-28, at Halftime and never led in the second half, but they never led Ball State to break free, either.

An Utberg 3-pointer with 3:00 to play brought CMU within four, 66-62. Ally Becki hit a step-back jumper with 2:44 left to extend Ball State’s lead to 68-62 and CMU missed its final six field goal attempts.

After CMU missed two free throws, the Cardinals got a layup from Anna Clephane with 1:31 to play, making it 70-62.

Ball State made 51.4 percent of its field goal attempts and outscored the Chippewas, 40-14, in the penalty. The Chippewas finished at 33.8 percent from the field overall.