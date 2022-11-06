Ball State Begins New Era of Basketball Against Earlham

MUNCIE, Ind. – The Ball State men’s basketball team will begin the Michael Lewis era is Monday, Nov. 7, against Earlham at 7 pm inside Worthen Arena. Lewis was introduced as head coach of the Ball State men’s basketball team on March 25, 2022. Lewis became the 20th head coach in men’s basketball history.

BSU students, be among the first 300 in The Nest and receive a free hot dog, a slice of pizza, a fountain drink, or a beer. Arrive early, cheer loudly, and enjoy responsibly.

The newly formed staff with ties to the state has a total of 76 years of experience with 33 postseason appearances and numerous conference championships, either as a coach or as a player.

The Cardinals bring back Mid-American Conference Freshman of the Year and MAC All-Freshman Team member Payton Sparks , who was also a 2022-23 Preseason All-MAC First Team selection. Other Returners include MAC All-Freshman Team member Jaylin Sellers , Luke Bumbalough , Ben Hendricks , Demarius Jacobs , Basheer Jihad , Mickey Pearson Jr. and Jalen Windham . BSU brought back former MAC Freshman of the Year Jarron Coleman after a season at Missouri. Quincy Adams , Micah Bell , Kaiyem Cleary , Jack Futa and Darian Owens-White are the newcomers.

Sparks had a team-best 13.5 points per game and 8.5 rebounds per contest. Sparks tallied 418 points last season and is third as a freshman in all-time scoring, behind Bonzi Wells (474) and Ray McCallum (463). Sparks attempted 202 free throws last season, which was tied for 14th in the NCAA and led the MAC. He attempted more free throws than any other freshman in the NCAA. Sparks finished second on the team with 15 blocks. He recorded 12 double-doubles on the season to lead all freshmen and finished second in the MAC. Sparks finished the season with 24 games scoring double figures and 13 games with double-digit rebounds. Sparks’ 8.45 rebounds per game was fourth in the MAC, while his 13.48 points per game was 17th in the conference.

Sellers picked up an All-Freshman Team nod after a strong conference portion of the season. They collected double-digit points in six games on the year. He produced double-digit points in three of the last four games, including a career-best 16 points in the season finale at Western Michigan. They accumulated 207 points. Sellers averaged 6.7 points per game, 1.8 rebounds per game, 24 steals, 16 assists, and seven blocks.

Coleman is no stranger to Ball State as he spent time with the Cardinals from 2018-2021. After taking a redshirt season in 2018-19, Coleman made his presence known as he went on to win the Mid-American Conference Freshman of the Year in 2020. He tallied 288 points and finished his freshman campaign as the 10th-leading scorer by a freshman in Ball State history. They averaged 10.2 points per game, 5.4 rebounds per game, and 3.2 assists per game to lead all freshmen in MAC play.

Last season, Coleman appeared in 31 games, including 21 starts for Missouri. He led the Tigers with 36 made 3-pointers and finished the year shooting 30.3 percent from 3-point range. His 36 3-pointers were tied for 15th in the SEC. They led Missouri with 2.8 assists per game, which was tied for 17th best in the SEC. He produced a season-best 17 points to go along with his season-high five 3-pointers made against Alabama.

Bumbalough led the 2021-22 Squad with 78 made 3-pointers, which is ranked third all-time in a single season. He is currently ranked seventh all-time with 172 made 3-pointers. His 492 3-point attempts have him ranked fifth all-time.

Series History with Earlham

Monday will mark the 41st meeting between Ball State and Earlham. The Cardinals lead the all-time series 30-10. BSU has won the last three meetings. The Cardinals are 18-2 at home against the Quakers. This will be the first meeting since February 26, 1964.

Scouting the Quakers

The Quakers are led by Jaden Terry, who was named to the All-HCAC (Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) last season. Terry led the team with an average of 17.6 points per game, led the team with 61 steals, led the team with 52 assists, and averaged 4.8 rebounds per game. Tommy Makabu averaged 11.7 points per game and averaged 3.1 boards per contest. EC Returns its leading shot blocker in Xavier Barbel, who blocked 11 shots last season. The Quakers bring back six players from the previous season and welcome 14 new players.

Tale of the Tape (2021-22 Stats)

BSU Category EC 74.3 POINTS PER GAME 68.5 76.8 OPP. POINTS PER GAME 70.0 .442 FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE .444 .445 OPP. FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE .458 .361 3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE .297 .361 OPP. 3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE .351 .694 FREE THROW PERCENTAGE .756 35.7 REBOUNDS PER GAME 29.0 -0.6 REBOUNDING MARGIN – 5.6 13.2 ASSISTS PER GAME 11.3 14.0 TURNOVERS PER GAME 11.7 -1.5 TURNOVER MARGIN 3.5 6.1 STEALS PER GAME 7.4 2.4 BLOCKS PER GAME 2.0

All of BSU’s games are presented on the Ball State Gainbridge Radio Network on Woof Boom stations 96.7 FM, 102.9 FM, 104.9 FM, WLBC HD2, and the stream of 967BlakeFM.com as well as WERKFM.net.

For general and season ticket information, please click here or call 1-888-BSU-TICKET (756-285-1474).

Follow the Cardinals

Twitter

Instagram