Ball drive extended to help more kids – Press Telegram

The deadline to Donate new sports balls for the Let’s Play Ball drive to benefit kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach has been extended to Dec. 23.

“Each year, Long Beach area residents display their generosity in so many ways, including donating to our ball drive,” Press-Telegram Senior Editor Tom Bray said in a statement. “Extending the deadline a few days, we hope, will help us meet our goal and get more sports balls into the hands (and feet!) of kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs.”

Don Rodriguez, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach, acknowledged that the holidays are the busiest time of the year and said everyone wanted to be aware of donors’ time, “so extending the deadline gives those generous, busy elves a little more time to support the ball drive.”

And while the need for sports balls is great every year, Rodriguez also noted that the Clubs were expanding their soccer program and basketball league.

“We need to make sure that the kids have the necessary sports equipment,” he said. “Extending the deadline will allow us to reach our goal of collecting enough sports balls to sustain our sports and recreation programs for the whole year.”

Club member Joseph, 11, gave a personal reason why he’s glad the deadline has been extended.

“I’ve really gotten into playing tetherball, but we only have one tetherball that we can use and it keeps going flat,” Joseph said. “It’s really cool that there are people who live in Long Beach who send us new balls. I am grateful.”

So far, the drive has collected about one-third of its goal of 2,800 balls.

Joseph is just one of more than 2,500 youngsters from ages 6 to 18 who benefit from the Athletic programs the Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach offers; those programs help keep kids off the streets by participating in healthy activities.

And for that, the youth organization needs balls and equipment, not only for tetherball but also for soccer, basketball, football, softball, volleyball, dodgeball, kickball and tennis.

That’s why the Press-Telegram, for the fifth year in a row, has held its Let’s Play Ball drive — along with sister publication the Grunion Gazette — and asked Readers to Donate new balls and money for the clubs’ sports, fitness and Recreation programs .

You can help by donating new sports balls at the following locations:

Big 5 Sporting Goods: 4780 Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach; 5247 Lakewood Blvd., Lakewood. During store hours, Big 5 will provide 25% off any regularly priced sports balls that people buy to donate to the campaign.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach’s main office: 3635 Long Beach Blvd., from 8 am to 6 pm weekdays.

First Bank: 6200 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach; 4040 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach; 5195 Lakewood Blvd., Lakewood.

Phil Trani’s Restaurant: 3490 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach.

Boathouse on the Bay Restaurant: 190 N. Marina Dr., Long Beach.

Legends Sports Bar and Restaurant: 5236 Second St., Belmont Shore.

If you want to donate money, or purchase balls or other items off the clubs’ Amazon Wish List, go to bgclublb.org/Joy. For more information, email Kari Cho, vice president of B&G Clubs marketing and development, at [email protected] or call 562-595-5945.

Thank you in advance for helping kids like Joseph and for supporting us in reaching our goal to help even more youngsters during this holiday season.