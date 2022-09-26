Baldwinsville girls volleyball to host Fall Fling Tournament – ​​Eagle News Online

ONONDAGA COUNTY – The start of October also means, for the Baldwinsville girls volleyball team, a chance to welcome most of the best teams in Central New York, plus a few from beyond the region.

B’ville’s annual Fall Fling Tournament gets underway at 8 am Saturday morning, and the Bees hope that the results reflect what it has done throughout the early portion of the 2022 season, including Monday’s long-awaited match with the Cicero-North Syracuse side that knocked it out of the Section III Class AA Playoffs a season ago.

Going to West Genesee last Tuesday night, B’ville was challenged a bit in the first and third sets, but still managed to sweep the Wildcats 25-20, 25-12, 25-21.

Madison MacKaig’s five aces set the tone for a night where she picked up seven assists and six digs, while Madalynn Gulich also had seven assists, plus two aces.

Kyrah Wilbur finished with seven kills and five digs. Madelyn Diep got five kills and nine digs, while Nela Loftin earned three kills and Sadie Phelps gained six digs.

On Thursday night, B’ville romped past Corcoran 25-7, 25-13, 25-11, seeing Addy Garcia earn six aces to set a new career mark as she added five kills.

Mallory Ofredi also saw more court time and earned five kills, while Sarah Coomes picked up four aces. Gulich (nine assists) and MacKaig (seven assists) continued to ably split back-line duties.

In boys volleyball, Baldwinsville, still in search of its first win of the season, made some inroads early during its match last Thursday against Oswego.

After a 25-23 loss in the opening set, the Bees pulled out a close second set 26-24 to get even, only to see the Buccaneers take over in the third and fourth sets, winning them 25-17 and 25-18.

Brayden Kudarauskas finished with 10 kills, helped on the front line by Xzavier Vanderstouw (seven kills) and Ethan Davenport, who got five kills and three blocks. Caleb Way added four kills as Brendan Micho picked up 21 assists.