Baldwinsville girls volleyball reclaims Sectional Class AA title – Eagle News Online

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Only a Section III Class AA Championship would satisfy the hunger of the Baldwinsville girls volleyball team in the wake of seeing that crown go elsewhere in 2021.

Just like it did a year ago, the Bees went unbeaten in the regular season, aiming all of its work at making sure there wouldn’t be any kind of post-season stumble.

In the same semifinal round where Cicero-North Syracuse derailed things a year ago, B’ville met a reasonable challenge from no. 4 seed West Genesee and defeated the Wildcats in four sets last Wednesday at Baker High School.

All looked simple when the Bees cruised through the first two sets 25-19 and 25-13. Not going away, WG won the third set 25-18 and put up a challenge in the fourth set, too.

Still, B’ville prevented it from going to the wire, closing it out 25-21 in the fourth as Kyrah Wilbur earned 10 kills and six digs, with Amelia Hahn adding seven kills and three digs.

Sadie Phelps was a big presence on the back line, not only getting five aces, but earning 13 digs. Kathryn AuClair added six digs as Madison MacKaig led the back line with her passes to go with five digs.

The final Friday at Chittenango High School would pit B’ville against no. 3 seed Liverpool, who in five sets defeated Defending Champion Fayetteville-Manilus in the other semifinal.

Any thought that the Warriors were worn out from that battle were quickly dismissed as Liverpool jumped out 9-4 in the opening set. Settling down, the Bees caught up in the middle of the set, went out in front and claimed the opener 25-20.

Undeterred by this setback, the Warriors bolted out 9-2 in the second set. Once more, the Bees chipped away, ultimately extending the set until, at 25-25, Liverpool gained the serve back and was able to win, 27-25, to pull even.

B’ville played its best in the third set, rolling to a 25-13 win. Then, in the fourth set, again the Warriors would lead and again the Bees would rally, this time with an 11-3 run that turned a deficit into a 25-20 win that clinched the Sectional title.

Now the Bees would get a full week to prepare for next Saturday’s Class AA regional final against the Section II Champions at Fayetteville-Manlius, with a berth in the Nov 19-20 state final four in Glens Falls on the line.