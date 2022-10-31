Baldwinsville girls volleyball completes unbeaten regular season – Eagle News Online

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Like so many times before, the Baldwinsville girls volleyball team found itself with a perfect mark going into the Section III Class AA playoffs.

The Bees went 14-0 head-to-head against its SCAC Metro division competition, all the while testing itself in a string of Saturday tournaments, sometimes winning, other times not – including its own Fall Fling Tournament.

As the top seed in the Sectional tournament, B’ville has a bye straight into the semifinals, where it will face no. 4 seed West Genesee Wednesday night, the Winner advancing to Friday night’s final at Chittenango High School at 7:30 against Fayetteville-Manlius or Liverpool.

Before all this, B’ville put away Nottingham 25-7, 25-9, 25-16 last Monday night, with Veronica Dorosh standing out thanks to her career-best six aces.

The entire Bees roster saw action as Madelyn Diep had a team-best three kills, while Madalynn Gulich got seven assists and Sarah Coomes added five assists. Nela Loftin earned a pair of blocks.

Back on Tuesday night, Baldwinsville’s boys volleyball team hosted the Living Word Academy, and it was Senior Night for the trio of Aidan Delaney, Caleb Way and Zach Treichler.

It was a close match, with all three sets in doubt late, but the Bees were unable to win any of them, stopped by the Lions in a 25-22, 25-23, 25-20 decision.

Delaney had three kills as Way and Treicher also earned kills. Ethan Davenport and Xzavier Vanderstouw had four kills apiece, Davenport adding two aces as Brendan Micho got 12 assists. Anthony Hildreth matched Vanderstouw’s total of five digs to lead the defense.

Then B’ville faced Syracuse City on Thursday night, winning the opening set 25-21 before Syracuse took the next two sets by 25-16 and 25-22 margins.

Nearly beaten in the fourth sets, the Bees did pull it out, 26-24, to get it to a fifth set, but Syracuse finished it out 15-8 as Valentino Indelicato, with 48 assists, passed it to Dishan Mangar (20 Kills ), Dezmond McCurty (18 kills) and Brendan O’Brien (13 kills), Xavier Ramos adding 14 digs.

On B’ville’s side, Brayden Kudarauskas earned 16 kills, with Delaney adding eight kills. Vanderstuow, along with his 12 digs, got five kills, Davenport had four kills and Way earned three kills as Micho produced 23 assists and Hildreth nine digs.