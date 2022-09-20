Baldwin leads WSU Women’s golf at Lady Panther Invite

BOLIVAR, Mo. – The Winona State Women’s golf team finished fifth out of 15 teams at the Lady Panther Invite, led by Toni Baldwin’s runner-up finish individually.

The Lady Panther Invite took place at the Silo Ridge Country Club in Bolivar, Mo. and was Hosted by Drury University. The Warriors finished in fifth place and 16 strokes behind the team Champion of Christian Brothers University. WSU was 15 strokes clear of McKendree University, who finished sixth.

Toni Baldwin led the Warriors with a two-round score of 150 (+6) and tied for second individually. Baldwin shot a 78 on the first day before carding the best round of any competitor in the event with an even-par 72 during the second day. Baldwin led the field in birdies with five on her scorecard.

Carly Moon continued to be a steady golfer for Winona State, as she earned a top-15 finish with a 155 (+11). Moon finished day one with a 79 (+7) and ended the tournament with a round that included an impressive 15 pars and a score of 76 (+4).

Ellie Behring carded rounds of 83 (+11) and 79 (+7) to shoot a 162 for the tournament and finish in the top half of the event individually.

Kessa Mara and Rachel Henderson each turned in their scorecards with a two-day total of 163 (+19). Mara carded rounds of 79 and 84 while Henderson shot rounds of 81 and 82.

Winona State will return home for The Watkins Invitational at The Jewel Golf Club in Lake City, Minn. is Sept. 26-27.

For the most up to date news in Warrior Athletics, please visit: www.WINONASTATEWARRIORS.com and @WinonaStateATH.

About Winona State University Athletics:

The Winona State University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, as an integral part of the educational mission of the institution, is committed to offering opportunities to experience academic and Athletic Excellence for our student-athletes through two simple words: Graduate Champions.

Fourteen Warrior programs compete at the NCAA Division II level within the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC). Winona State University competes as an affiliate member of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) in the sport of Women’s gymnastics.