Balcaceres Double Sends Men’s Soccer Past Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY | Senior striker Brandon Balcaceres (Farmingdale, NY) scored twice for his first-career multi-goal game on Monday night, and added one assist to provide all the offense the Farmingdale State College men’s soccer team would need, as it cruised past host Brooklyn College by a 4-0 decision in non-conference play.

Balcaceres converted a pass from Classmate Michael Lanouette (Hamden, Conn.) from 12 yards away in the 33rd minute of action, giving the visiting Rams (1-3) a lead it would never relinquish.

Sixteen minutes into the second half, Balcaceres doubled the advantage by burying a tally from the penalty spot, before assisting on the first career goal of junior midfielder Esnaire Rivera (Levittown, NY) less than two minutes later.

Freshman Winger Tyree Baskin Jr. (Freeport, NY) rounded out the scoring 13 minutes before full time, scoring from the left side of the box into the lower-right corner for his first Collegiate marker.

Farmingdale State held a 22-2 advantage in shots over the host Bulldogs (0-4-1), with senior Keepers Justin Silva (Bellerose, NY) and Peter Khazar (Deer Park, NY) combining for the clean sheet in net.

Head Coach Chuck Schimpf’s Rams are back in action Wednesday night (Sept. 14), when they play host to Baruch College in a 6 pm kickoff.