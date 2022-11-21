Balancing NBA grind, birthday parties, modeling strong fatherhood

A few weeks ago, Theo Pinson walked into the Mavericks’ practice facility and saw a distinct look on Dorian Finney-Smith’s face.

While Finney-Smith received treatment on the training table, he sat with his eyes half closed, head tipped back.

Pinson, dressed in a sweatshirt with no T-shirt underneath and slides with no socks, could relate.

“Long night, wasn’t it, Doe?” Pinson joked.

“Little man didn’t want to go to sleep,” Finney-Smith responded.

“I already know,” Pinson said, “because I feel the same exact f—ing way.”

Mavericks guard Theo Pinson said he and other NBA fathers want to change the narrative about “not being there,” for their kids. (Courtesy Dallas Mavericks)

Welcome to the life of the Mavs Dads, no different from the typical erratic sleep and random mess all other parents with young kids face but with the additional challenge of balancing full-time NBA Careers with their own late game nights and 41 road stops. That’s before hope for months of playoff focus, too.

Coming off the franchise’s longest home stretch in 16 years and approaching seven of the next 10 on the road, including Thanksgiving in Toronto, the Mavericks are in the thick of another season in which parenting has become a connective force for the player-dads, most of whom are new to the Squad within the last year.

“We kind of want to change the narrative of, like, not not being there,” said Pinson, the team’s newest dad with 8-month-old Alana. “We’re their heroes. We’re like their role models and stuff like that. They don’t know how blessed they are, but you also want to give them the best life you possibly can.”

The Mavericks’ November schedule afforded them a unique situation.

Their first five-game homestand ran Oct. 29 th Nov. 7. Then a two-game, two-night road back-to-back Nov. 9-10. Another five-gamer at home followed Nov. 12-20.

No team in the NBA this season will play two five-game stretches at home within 12 games total. The Mavericks haven’t hosted that many home games in a single month since Feb. 7 to March 7, 2006, when they played 12 of 14 in American Airlines Center.

The Mavs Dads made it count.

During the first stretch, JaVale McGee’s family Hosted daughter GiGi’s sixth birthday party at a local skating rink.

Who better to invite when new to Dallas than Dorian Finney-Smith Jr.?

Lil Doe brought gifts — and instant friendship.

By the end of the party, GiGi wouldn’t skate unless Lil Doe watched.

“He wasn’t paying attention,” Finney-Smith said, “so she was sitting there waiting on him, and JaVale came and picked her up, like, ‘You don’t wait on no man.'”

Lil Doe returned the invite when Finney-Smith’s crew scheduled his sixth birthday party on a non-game night during this last homestand.

Pinson and Bullock made the same connection.

Bullock’s twins, Heart and Soul, had a “Sing 2″ themed second birthday party, and 8-month-old Alana Pinson attended, the perfect set-up for an infant who has converted her dad into a fan of the program, too.

“We literally watch Sing 2 every single day,” Pinson said. “I can quote the movie to you, and she still loves it.”

Double-duty Mavs Dads aren’t always partying.

During a film and photo shoot last month to promote the Mavericks’ “City Edition” jersey, Bullock had to decline extra takes to go home and relieve his girlfriend, Julz, from another day with two “very active” twin toddlers.

Pinson has brought Alana to a couple practices and shootarounds when her nap times allow — but she hasn’t always agreed with Dad’s sleep schedule. Before the Mavericks’ game against the Clippers last Tuesday, Pinson laid Alana down for her afternoon nap and planned his pre-game snooze for the same window.

That lasted eight minutes.

After his workouts the Nov. 5-6 weekend the Mavericks didn’t play, Finney-Smith drove from the practice facility to another team’s games instead — three in one day for 12-year-old daughter Sinai’s travel team.

After living out of five suitcases in hotels after his trade to Dallas last season, Spencer Dinwiddie has settled into a starting backcourt role alongside Luka Doncic and found an apartment to rent for the full season.

Young Elijah Dinwiddie, however, misses when his dad had more spacious living quarters.

“They actually told me about it a couple weeks ago — that they wanted a big house again,” Dinwiddie said, “so we might have to look into that. He’s a very demanding 4 year old.”

Don’t think the Mavericks aren’t like most parents.

They look forward to brief respites on the road.

Quiet in hotels. Bedtimes when they want. No mid-night interruptions. TV and entertainment of their choosing.

But for those who grew up without fathers present and all who strive to raise their kids with appreciation for their good fortune, the daily FaceTimes during long road trips — especially like the one that will take the dads to Toronto over Thanksgiving this year — don’ t cut it.

“My dad’s been in prison my whole life, so I feel like everything I’m doing is kind of new to me,” Finney-Smith said. “I just try to be around for everything. I want them to see my face all the time.”

Coach Jason Kidd helped with that last week.

After beating the Trail Blazers on Nov. 12, the team had an informal “get what you need” Sunday workout with an extra request: Bring your kids in, too.

Little ones came to shoot and work out with their dads. Doncic even brought one of his three dogs, Viki.

Days before his 22nd birthday, Josh Green looked around and thought about two things.

One: He should get a dog so he has someone to bring to work next time.

Two: A lot of his teammates set a cool example of parenting.

“Somebody like me, my whole life has been basketball, basketball, basketball,” Green said. “They all take care of their family, and it’s really good to see, especially for a young guy coming through and seeing how much family means to them. It’s awesome.”

