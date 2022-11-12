Balanced Scoring Leads UCLA Men’s Basketball to Win Over LBSU

The Bruins utilized a full team effort to hold off the Beach on Friday night.

Well. 8 UCLA men’s basketball (2-0) took care of business against Long Beach State (1-1), cruising to a 93-69 win at Pauley Pavilion. Three of the last five times the Bruins have exceeded 90 points in a single game have now come against the Beach, and it took a well-rounded Offensive performance for them to reach that mark this time around.

Point guard Tyger Campbell led the way with 18 points, while guard Jaylen Clark dropped 16 and guards David Singleton and Amari Bailey scored 14 apiece. It wasn’t smooth sailing for UCLA from start to finish, though, as it took them a bit to build up a lead and Bury Long Beach State for good.

