Balance buoying resurgent New Albany Eagles

A few individual achievements might best symbolize the New Albany boys golf team’s depth this season.

The Eagles’ top golfer throughout late August and early September has been junior Harrison Williams, who began the season in the No. 5 spot but catapulted up the lineup thanks to several strong rounds.

Then in the third round of the OCC-Ohio Division tournament Aug. 31 at Turnberry, junior Josh Fredrick’s round of 77 out of the fifth spot led the Eagles to a team score of 314.

That balance proved to be a primary reason why New Albany sat atop the standings through three rounds and sought to close out its first league championship since 2019 in the fourth and final round of the tournament Sept. 14 at Darby Creek.

“I knew we were all going to be really competitive,” Williams said. “Knowing my talent, I knew I had a chance at the (No.) 1 spot. It’s all really tight and we’re just trying to play our best. We’re not too worried what position we play. We’re just trying to put good scores together.

“I just think whenever we’re practicing, it gets really competitive. Not that we’re fighting for spots, but I think it helps us shoot better knowing we have to play well.”

New Albany won 10 consecutive OCC-Capital Championships from 2010-19 before the conference’s most recent realignment.

The Eagles’ top five has been stable, albeit with movement within the group.

Sophomore Huston Ritter began the season at No. 1, leading the Eagles in their first three tournaments and shooting a 74 in the Westerville Central Invitational on Aug. 9 at Rattlesnake Ridge.

Williams began his climb the next week, carding a team-best 71 on Aug. 16 in the Dublin Invitational at Golf Club of Dublin and a 75 during the second round of the league tournament the next day at Apple Valley.

Sophomores Alexander Ritter and Ethan Ritter, Huston’s triplet brothers, have held the third and fourth spots.

“These five guys are doing, for the most part, what I thought they would,” Coach Rich Ritter said. “I still think they’re capable of more than what they’ve accomplished. There is more room to grow, even (during) what’s left of the regular season.”

While Williams is stronger off the tee, driving an average of about 280 yards, Huston Ritter said he relies on his short game with drives of roughly 240-250 yards.

“I get up and down more than 40 percent of the time around the greens,” Huston Ritter said. “We’ve finished better in tournaments and definitely (did) better in the leagues. It’s nothing I didn’t expect, but it’s better than I thought. We’re doing the same thing we’ve been doing all year, scoring well around the greens.”

Coach Ritter said Frederick’s strong play is partly the result of an even-keeled approach.

“He is easygoing about it. Nothing seems to bother him,” Ritter said. “He doesn’t get flustered when he has a bad hole. He doesn’t try to push the issue when he gets out of position. He takes it as it comes, keeping everything to bogey or better and bringing in a good, solid score every time.”

