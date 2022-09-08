Balance buoying resurgent New Albany Eagles

A few individual achievements might best symbolize the New Albany boys golf team’s depth this season.

The Eagles’ top golfer throughout late August and early September has been junior Harrison Williams, who began the season in the No. 5 spot but catapulted up the lineup thanks to several strong rounds.

Then in the third round of the OCC-Ohio Division tournament Aug. 31 at Turnberry, junior Josh Fredrick’s round of 77 out of the fifth spot led the Eagles to a team score of 314.

That balance proved to be a primary reason why New Albany sat atop the standings through three rounds and sought to close out its first league championship since 2019 in the fourth and final round of the tournament Sept. 14 at Darby Creek.

