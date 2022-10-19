Bakker Posts Results Of Fall Fine Arts Auction

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. — James R Bakker Antiques posted continuing strong prices at the firm’s fall live online fine arts auction on October 8. Top lot of the sale was “Fox in the Dunes,” an oil by Ross Moffett fetching $7,500. An Untitled mural done in 1976 by Taro Yamamoto sold for $3,500, and “Forest Brook,” a 1932 watercolor by Karl Knaths brought $2,625.

“Winter, Provincetown” by Nancy Whorf led an excellent selection of Provincetown women artists offered in the sale, selling at $4,688, and a view of Baltimore by Jane Jarvis Mumford set a new auction price record for the artist at $3,750.

“The Mastaba: 1240 Oil Barrels,” a grain litho and silkscreen by Christo and Jeanne-Claude selling for $3,125 and “For the Young Artist,” a color silkscreen by James Rosenquist bringing $1,750 were the highlights of the print offerings.

A collection of white-line Provincetown prints by Sally Brophy, Ed Crane, William Evaul, Ruth Hogan and Kathryn Lee Smith also generated considerable interest among print collectors.

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. Bakker’s next auction is November 26. For information, 508-413-9758 or www.bakkerproject.com.