Baking, volleyball and the law | News, Sports, Jobs







WILLIAMSTOWN — Williamstown teen Gabi Holl aspires to become a lawyer.

Growing up, she spent time with her grandfather, aunt and uncle, who would talk to her about the cases they worked on. She quickly grew fond of the career path.

“I think it would be fun to be able to go in and argue your way into winning a case,” she said.

Holl plans to go to Columbia University after high school to pursue her career.

“I really want to live in New York, and I just kind of love the idea of ​​it,” she said.

In her spare time, Holl runs her own cake business. She takes requests through Facebook, makes the order, and then delivers it to her customers.

One year, she decided she wanted to make birthday cakes for her little cousins ​​and fell in love with the idea of ​​doing it as a hobby. She has been running her business for about three years, and has decorated cakes with Elmo, Pokemon and even unicorns.

“I really love the creative aspect of it, just getting to come up with the ideas and design the cake,” she said. “I just kind of love seeing it all come together and you can see the vision you had in your mind.”

Holl has been playing the violin since she was 5. She quickly found interest in the instrument after tagging along with her brother, Rainer, to his violin lessons.

“I would go to his private lessons and see him play, and I really wanted to do that, because he wasn’t very good, but I thought he was amazing,” she said.

At Williamstown Middle/High School, Holl plays with about 20 other students in their strings class. Playing music is like another language to her.

“I think it’s one of the most beautiful instruments ever,” she said. “It’s kind of like this whole other language playing music, you can get so into it, that you’re lost in the music. It just really is such a calming thing to be doing.”

Holl is a sophomore with a 4.0 gpa. Her favorite subject to study is English. She likes to challenge herself by taking honors and college courses.

She’s in honors English, honors Biology and college History. She is a member of the student council, plays volleyball and tennis.

She was elected into the student council in the seventh grade, and has held the vice president position for the last two years.

She feels that it’s important to be involved in the inner workings of the school.

“I really wanted to get involved in student government, because I just wanted to be able to make a difference in the school, and really Advocate for my class,” she said.

Holl played a lot of sports when she was younger, but hasn’t enjoyed one as much as she has volleyball.

In the third grade, a friend introduced her to the sport by inviting her to one of their youth volleyball practices.

As a newcomer, you progress faster in the sport making you inclined to want to keep practicing to get better, she said.

“And so I just kept going to practice and I kept falling more in love with it, and ever since then I’ve just kept playing.” said Holl.

Holl loves the teamwork it takes to play volleyball, and how fast paced it is.