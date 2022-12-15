Baker set for ‘thorough assessment’ of football program after stepping into AD role

Wren Baker hits the ground running Monday when he officially begins his role as the Director of Athletics at West Virginia.

At some point in the near future, Baker will begin what he described last week during his introduction as a “thorough assessment” of West Virginia’s football program, which will enter 2023 with Neal Brown set to embark of his fifth season as head Coach of the Mountaineers.

“It’s not something you can sit and do in a couple of hours,” Baker said. “It’s taking each area one at a time and doing a deep dive, both from Coach Brown’s standpoint and the area standpoint.”

Brown is fresh off his third losing campaign at WVU, one in which the Mountaineers finished 5-7 overall and 3-6 in Big 12 play.

Through four seasons, Brown’s record is 22-25, including 14-21 in league play.

Under evaluation will be everything from the quantity of learning Specialists and academic counselors, the location of offices and the equipment they work with to mental health, recruiting, Talent evaluation, Name, Image and Likeness opportunities and the strength and conditioning program.

Baker’s hope is to discover an element of symmetry that ensures everyone is on the same page.

“All of those different units, you’re really trying to get a 360 viewpoint for how does the coaching staff see those units, how does the staff see the unit and the interaction with the coaching staff,” Baker said. “Do they feel like they have support from the coaching staff? Is everyone on the same page? Is there alignment?”

On the same day it hired Baker, West Virginia announced Brown would return for a fifth season despite the Mountaineers’ only winning record in his tenure occurring during the 10-game 2020 campaign.

While Baker said he and Brown have had conversations, West Virginia’s new AD sees it fit to start with the assessment as it allows him to discover potential fixes.

“I compare it to a car engine,” Baker said. “You can say something’s not working, but to actually figure out what’s not working takes some time.”

Input from players themselves will be an important piece of the process during the early stages of the assessment for Baker, who inherited a football Coach at North Texas in Seth Littrell that lasted through his tenure of more than six years, but was fired earlier this month .

“Then you start to build out,” Baker said. “Generally, when I’ve done this before at other places some common themes emerged so you can pretty quickly focus on, ‘OK we need to fix this. We really need to look at this. Can this area perform better and can we do a better job communicating and creating that alignment and shared vision?’”