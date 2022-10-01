Baker Mayfield replaced by Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers replace Baker Mayfield and the Houston Texans give up on Davis Mills in our latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft

The NFL season often feels like it flies past us in the blink of an eye, and that’s the case again this year. After a long offseason, we’re already in Week 4 and while we’re not trying to wish the games away, we’re also already thinking about the future — which brings us to our latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft.

A lot can change between now and the end of the year, so instead of trying to guess who will end up with what pick, we’ll let our latest NFL Power Rankings do that work for us as they determine this order. Because of that, the Las Vegas Raiders who are No. 32 starts with the top pick.

2023 NFL Mock Draft

1 Will Anderson, Jr. EDGE Alabama

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Will Anderson, Jr., EDGE, Alabama

When this season began, the Las Vegas Raiders were expected to be a good team with the only concern being how they would fare in the toughest division in the NFL. So far, they’ve only had one Divisional game and are still sitting at 0-3.

What’s Worse is, every team they’ve faced so far is sitting at 1-2, including the Los Angeles Chargers. That means three of the teams with the worst record in the entire NFL have only avoided a dreadful 0-3 start thanks to their defeat of the Raiders.

Rather than making this about how bad of a decision it was to hire Josh McDaniels despite a litany of red flagswe’ll just look ahead to the draft and fill a need by bringing in Will Anderson, Jr. from Alabama.

Vegas paid Chandler Jones a lot this offseason to start opposite Maxx Crosby and through three games, he’s been graded low by PFF and has no sacks to date. It might make more sense to move on and go with the explosive Anderson who would solve their second EDGE spot better than a new Veteran being added each year.