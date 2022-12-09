Baker Mayfield playing well, but Raiders lead 13-3 at Halftime

Baker Mayfield didn’t start for the Rams but he has been on the field for every Offensive play since Los Angeles’ first drive.

While Mayfield has clearly given his new team’s offense a spark, the Rams haven’t done much to slow down the Raiders’ offense. Las Vegas leads at Halftime 13-3.

The Raiders got on the board first with Josh Jacobs’ 1-yard touchdown run. After scoring a field goal on their second and third drive, the Raiders should’ve been able to expand their lead late in the second quarter.

But Derek Carr threw an ill-advised red-zone interception to give the Rams the ball back. On third-and-5 from the LA 10, Carr threw over the middle as the pocket collapsed. Linebacker Ernest Jones tipped the ball up to himself and intercepted it to end the threat.

That was after Carr had hit receiver Davante Adams down the left sideline for a 35-yard gain on third-and-3 to put the Raiders in scoring position. Adams caught three passes for 71 yards in the first half, two of which were outstanding receptions against defensive back Jalen Ramsey.

As for Mayfield, he came in on the second possession and looks like he’ll be Los Angeles’ quarterback for the rest of the way. He finished the first half 3-of-6 for 65 yards, but each of his completions was for at least 20 yards. His first pass went to Van Jefferson for a 21-yard gain. Then on his second drive, he connected with Tutu Attwell for 22 yards. And he converted third-and-13 with a 22-yard strike to Ben Skowronek.

But running back Cam Akers fumbled to end the scoring threat on that drive. Edge rusher Chandler Jones forced the fumble and picked up the loose ball.

Early in the second quarter, Raiders right guard Alex Bars was downgraded to out with his knee injury suffered in the first quarter.

Carr is 9-of-13 passing for 126 yards with an interception. The Raiders have been running it a lot, as Jacobs has 58 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown. Mack Hollins also has three carries for 40 yards.

On the other side, Akers leads with eight carries for 26 yards.

The Raiders have 15 first downs to the Rams’ four.

Los Angeles is slated to open the second half with the ball.

