Baker Mayfield has one goal in second stint: “Win”

Of course, things could be a little easier this time through, since the Panthers are a little more settled offensively.

PJ Walker was able to lead them to a couple of wins during Mayfield’s absence by relying on running back D’Onta Foreman (three 100-yard games in the last four) and an improved and improving Offensive line. They’ve also seen more from wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. of late, and Mayfield acknowledged all those other Elephants no longer in the room from the last time he started.

“It’s just a very different situation,” he said of the changes since Week 5, which included a new head coach, and the trades that sent Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson to the 49ers and Cardinals, respectively. “Some faces not here anymore, and that’s not being shady or anything; it’s just different. A lot of guys finding their roles and stepped up in a big way.

“We’ve just found our identity as time’s gone on, and I’m just looking forward to it.”

But as seriously as he’s taking it, it’s still Mayfield, so there’s still a smirk around every corner.

Foreman realized that pretty quickly when Mayfield arrived. The two were rivals when Foreman was at Texas and Mayfield was at Oklahoma. They split their two Red River Showdown games, with Mayfield winning the second one 45-40 in 2016, despite Foreman’s 159-yard day.

“You kind of got to deal with his antics,” Foreman said when asked what kind of opponent he was. “His competitiveness, you’ve got to deal with that, being on the other side of the ball.

“Nah, I just didn’t like him. He was at OU. I was at Texas. I didn’t really care for him that much. Outside of that, it was really just the rivalry. I didn’t know him personally , so it wasn’t nothing personal.”

So when they crossed paths in Spartanburg this summer, Foreman said Mayfield sought him out quickly.

“He came up to me, and the first thing he said was, ‘We can be cool now; we can be friends,'” Foreman said with a laugh. “So that was pretty cool, no doubt. He’s a good dude, though.”

Mayfield also remained supportive during the time when he was healthy enough to back up Walker, while admitting how unusual it was.