Baja Arizona Notes: Seven Soccer/Basketball Region Champions; Joel Gardner, Tristan Spalding and Orion Barger set new Pima records; Wrestling Sectionals are set

HIGH SCHOOL REGION CHAMPIONS

BASKETBALL REGIONS

4A CONFERENCE GIRLS

Mica Mountain (11-5, 8-0): Gila Region

3A CONFERENCE GIRLS

Pusch Ridge (13-2, 6-0): South Region (Automatic Berth)

1A CONFERENCE GIRLS

Desert Christian (13-4, 4-0): Tucson Northwest Region (Automatic Berth)

St. David (14-1, 5-0): Tucson Southeast Region (Automatic Berth)

1A CONFERENCE BOYS

Desert Christian (12-5, 4-0): Tucson Northwest Region (Automatic Berth)

St. David (15-2, 5-0): Tucson Southeast Region (Automatic Berth)

SOCCER REGIONS

3A CONFERENCE BOYS

Pusch Ridge (9-1, 4-0): South Region

PIMA INDOOR TRACK & FIELD RECORDS SET

Joel Gardner (Ironwood Ridge) took first place and broke the indoor school record in the 3,000 meters with a time of 8 minutes, 38.15 seconds at the Paradise Valley Indoor Invitational, which was also a national qualifying time. The 4×400 relay team of Tristan Spalding (Palo Verde), Broden Cahoon, Nathan Plant and Orion Barger (Canyon del Oro) broke the school indoor record and grabbed a national Qualifying time at 3:15.47.

WRESTLING SECTIONALS

GIRLS DIVISION I/SECTION VII

Saturday, February 4: Amphitheater

BOYS DIVISION I/SECTION I

Saturday, February 11: Chandler High School

BOYS DIVISION II/SECTION IV

Saturday, February 11: Flowing Wells

BOYS DIVISION III/SECTION IV

Saturday, February 11: Sahuarita

BOYS DIVISION III/SOUTH

Friday, February 10: Thatcher High School

Named one of “Arizona’s Heart & Sol” by KOLD and Casino del Sol, Andy Morales was recognized by the AIA as the top high school Reporter in 2014, he was awarded the Ray McNally Award in 2017 and a 2019 AZ Education News recognition. He was a youth, high school and college coach for over 30 years. He was the first in Arizona to write about high school beach volleyball and high school girls wrestling and his unique perspective can only be found here and on AZPreps365.com. Andy is a Southern Arizona voting member of the Ed Doherty Award, recognizing the top football player in Arizona, and he was named a Local Hero by the Tucson Weekly for 2016. Andy was named an Honorary Flowing Wells Caballero in 2019, became a member of the Sunnyside Los Mezquites Cross Country Hall of Fame in 2021 and he was a member of the Amphi COVID-19 Blue Ribbon Committee. He earned a Distinguished Service Award from Amphitheater and he was recognized by City Councilman Richard Fimbres. Contact Andy Morales at [email protected]