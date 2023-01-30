Baja Arizona Notes: Seven Soccer/Basketball Region Champions; Joel Gardner, Tristan Spalding and Orion Barger set new Pima records; Wrestling Sectionals are set
HIGH SCHOOL REGION CHAMPIONS
BASKETBALL REGIONS
4A CONFERENCE GIRLS
Mica Mountain (11-5, 8-0): Gila Region
3A CONFERENCE GIRLS
Pusch Ridge (13-2, 6-0): South Region (Automatic Berth)
1A CONFERENCE GIRLS
Desert Christian (13-4, 4-0): Tucson Northwest Region (Automatic Berth)
St. David (14-1, 5-0): Tucson Southeast Region (Automatic Berth)
1A CONFERENCE BOYS
Desert Christian (12-5, 4-0): Tucson Northwest Region (Automatic Berth)
St. David (15-2, 5-0): Tucson Southeast Region (Automatic Berth)
SOCCER REGIONS
3A CONFERENCE BOYS
Pusch Ridge (9-1, 4-0): South Region
PIMA INDOOR TRACK & FIELD RECORDS SET
Joel Gardner (Ironwood Ridge) took first place and broke the indoor school record in the 3,000 meters with a time of 8 minutes, 38.15 seconds at the Paradise Valley Indoor Invitational, which was also a national qualifying time. The 4×400 relay team of Tristan Spalding (Palo Verde), Broden Cahoon, Nathan Plant and Orion Barger (Canyon del Oro) broke the school indoor record and grabbed a national Qualifying time at 3:15.47.
WRESTLING SECTIONALS
GIRLS DIVISION I/SECTION VII
Saturday, February 4: Amphitheater
BOYS DIVISION I/SECTION I
Saturday, February 11: Chandler High School
BOYS DIVISION II/SECTION IV
Saturday, February 11: Flowing Wells
BOYS DIVISION III/SECTION IV
Saturday, February 11: Sahuarita
BOYS DIVISION III/SOUTH
Friday, February 10: Thatcher High School
