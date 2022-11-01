Bailey’s golden goal sends Freedom to WPIAL Championships

Shaye Bailey was certainly tired – but she didn’t show it.

The junior striker for the Freedom Bulldogs had one defender and the goalkeeper to beat. She out-ran her defender with all the adrenaline she could muster and sprinted to get the ball that bounced over her head.

Once her defender was defeated, she just had to face Greensburg Central Catholic goalkeeper Leah Jones. Her Coach knew, once she got her ball on her foot, that it was game over.

“I just saw it. I knew if Shaye got an opportunity to play it, she would,” Bulldogs head Coach Colin Williams said.

“She scares people. You can’t substitute speed and skill in this game. She has such speed. I always tell her to slide it off the goalie, and she did that today. I’m really happy for her.”

Freedom head Coach Colin Williams chats with his team during the break in overtime in the WPIAL Class 1A semifinal Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at North Allegheny. Freedom won 4-3 in double overtime.

The Junior’s goal was her second of the match, but the one that meant the most. It came in overtime – the second overtime period – with just three minutes left before penalty kicks. It was the golden goal that sent Freedom back to Highmark Stadium for the Class 1A WPIAL Championship against Springdale with the 4-3 win in double overtime.

Freedom hasn’t been in the Championship since 2018. The last team that accomplished the feat went on to win the WPIAL and the PIAA title.

