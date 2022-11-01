Bailey’s golden goal sends Freedom to WPIAL Championships

Shaye Bailey was certainly tired – but she didn’t show it.

The junior striker for the Freedom Bulldogs had one defender and the goalkeeper to beat. She out-ran her defender with all the adrenaline she could muster and sprinted to get the ball that bounced over her head.

Once her defender was defeated, she just had to face Greensburg Central Catholic goalkeeper Leah Jones. Her Coach knew, once she got her ball on her foot, that it was game over.

“I just saw it. I knew if Shaye got an opportunity to play it, she would,” Bulldogs head Coach Colin Williams said.

“She scares people. You can’t substitute speed and skill in this game. She has such speed. I always tell her to slide it off the goalie, and she did that today. I’m really happy for her.”

The Junior’s goal was her second of the match, but the one that meant the most. It came in overtime – the second overtime period – with just three minutes left before penalty kicks. It was the golden goal that sent Freedom back to Highmark Stadium for the Class 1A WPIAL Championship against Springdale with the 4-3 win in double overtime.

Freedom hasn’t been in the Championship since 2018. The last team that accomplished the feat went on to win the WPIAL and the PIAA title.

Bailey said that the Bulldogs entered the pitch at North Allegheny High School with all the confidence in the world.

“We knew it was our game and we had to get it,” Bailey said.

Regarding her goal, Bailey knew, once she saw the ball float over the midfield and towards the Centurions attacking half, that she had to get a shot on target.

“I was like, ‘I need to get to this.’ It was a big touch and I needed to get to it,” Bailey said. “Once I did, I knew I had it, and I had to pick a corner, and I did. I just broke down afterwards.”

Bailey’s weren’t the only tears of joy, though. Julia Mohrbacher, a senior forward, scored the opening two goals and relished in the fact that her team was going to the championship. Mohrbacher said she started feeling calf cramps late in the second half, having to come off a few times to stretch out.

“I’m just so happy, honestly. And relieved,” Mohrbacher said. “I was worried going off with my calf cramps. That’s all I wanted. I said to Shaye at the start of overtime that we just need one. And I believed she could do it. We finally beat Greensburg. I’ve been waiting for this.”

Mohrbacher said when she saw her attacking partner get past her defender, she knew that Freedom wouldn’t have to take a single penalty.

“I was like, ‘please, please break through!’ Obviously, she did,” Mohrbacher said with a laugh. “I was relieved. We worked so hard for that, and I believe we deserved it. So, to come out of it with a dub is great.”

Mohrbacher, as mentioned, scored the first two goals. Her first shot came off a corner kick, heading the ball in the low corner. A few minutes later, she let a shot rip from the 20 yard line.

Greensburg Central Catholic didn’t let up, though. The Centurions got on the board with two goals in three minutes from Sara Felder, a senior midfielder. Felder hit one past Bulldogs freshman goalkeeper Trinity Vojtko from about 25 yards out. Felder then equalized off a free kick that she quickly took. The ball skipped in the box through traffic before Slipping past Vojtko.

However, right before the Halftime whistle blew, Bailey took the lead back for the Bulldogs with a header on a corner kick.

“We slackened off and let two dangerous girls in the game,” Williams explained. “Then, typical of our character, we came back and got 3-2. Then we slacked off again and it became 3-3. Overall, I think we dominated a bit at times… I don’t think they knew what they were up against with our forwards. Julia Mohrbacher and Shaye Bailey are tremendous players.”

Greensburg Central Catholic equalized once again, courtesy of sophomore midfielder Sophia Fisher, off a set piece. Centurions head Coach Kara Batey said she was proud of her team’s fight against a first-ranked Freedom side.

“We wanted that game,” Batey said. “I saw it in my players hearts, heads and feet. Unfortunately, it only takes a couple of seconds for a game to come around on us, a good transition play. They have a very strong forward line on Freedom, so I give them everything and I wish them luck.

“We came here to compete today, and that’s exactly what we did today. No regrets here.”

Bailey’s goal in overtime was the golden goal and penalties were avoided. Bailey said that all phases of the ball need to be worked on, but the Bulldogs are heading into the final with even more confidence.

“We need to keep playing as a team, working on our defense and push each other to be the best that we can,” Bailey said.

Meanwhile, Freedom Coach Williams kept it simple in his game plan against Springdale, who beat Waynesburg Central, 5-0.

“We’re looking forward to the final against Springdale. We beat them convincingly a few years ago,” Williams said. “I’m sure they changed their team. We’re looking forward to a good competitive final.

The WPIAL Girls Class 1A Final is on Friday, Nov. 4, at Highmark Stadium.

Freshman goalkeeper makes major impact for Bulldogs

Trinity Vojtko is only 14 years old, but you wouldn’t know it by watching her in goal.

The Freedom Bulldogs goalkeeper made a whopping nine saves to help her side advance to the WPIAL Class 3A Championship. After the match ended, teammates and her Coach gave the young goalkeeper rave reviews.

“She did an amazing job. I’m so proud of her,” Bailey said. “She’s been working her butt off the entire season, and I’m so proud of her.”

The young goalkeeper didn’t say too much afterwards, but her smile said it all.

“I was so happy she got down there and made the goal,” Vojtko said about Bailey’s game-winning goal. “It was a very exciting moment for me.”

Head Coach Williams said that the freshman was “fantastic” against the Centurions.

“When you think about how she saved one in the second half, I thought it would have been the death of us if she wasn’t there,” Williams said. “So, she was tremendous. I have her for another three years, so I’m happy.”

Vojtko kept her game plan against Springdale in the Championship simple.

“Just to keep our heads in it, and put all our effort on the field,” she said.