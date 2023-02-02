BAHS to host educational day for Performing arts students | Center County Gazette

BELLEFONTE — Tournament Indoor Association Region 4 will begin its 2023 season on Feb. 4 at Bellefonte Area High School.

This event is sponsored by the Bellefonte Performing Arts Boosters, in conjunction with the National Judges Association. Tournament Indoor Association represents schools and organizations in nine states, divided into geographic regions.

Sixty weekend shows are scheduled from January through April, leading into the annual regional championship. This year’s TIA Region 4 Championships will be held on April 30, once again at Bellefonte Area High School. The following weekend, the TIA Atlantic Coast Championships will feature more than 160 competing units and more than 400 performances during four days of pageantry and excitement in Wildwood, New Jersey.

BAHS will welcome more than 300 color guard, dance, twirler and percussion students from the Susquehanna Valley Region of Central PA and the Harrisburg Region. These students will represent Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte Area, Central Mountain, Jersey Shore, Northern York, Southern Tioga, Sugar Valley and Mifflin County school districts, as well as independent performing units from Lock Haven, Sunbury, Wingate and Penn State University.

The day-long event will start at 8:30 am with closed-to-the-public educational Clinics for all the Performing students and staff members. These Clinics will include hands-on equipment, movement and music sessions for the students, as well as a review of each unit’s 2023 full production for the staff members, by the NJA adjudicators.

The evening competition will be open to spectators in the high school gymnasium. This will allow the students to perform not only for their friends and family, but also to be judged and ranked on their performances.

Doors will open to the general public at 4:40 pm and the performances will begin at 5:30 pm The Bellefonte Performing Arts Boosters will have food and beverages available in the school Cafeteria and will also be offering raffles, flowers and candy grams. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students and senior citizens.

TIA Region 4 will be hosting additional regular season competitions on March 4 at Central Mountain High School in Mill Hall; March 25 at North Penn/Liberty High School in Liberty; April 1 at Bald Eagle Area High School in Wingate; and April 15 at Jersey Shore High School in Jersey Shore.