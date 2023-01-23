Bahrain to play for pride in last handball Clash

BAHRAIN will play Croatia Tonight in their last main round game of the 28th International Handball Federation (IHF) Men’s World Handball Championship at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden.

Currently in fourth place in the six-team group with four points, Bahrain are out of the running for a place in the quarter-finals with table-leaders Egypt, with eight points, and current world Champions Denmark, who have seven points, already through to the last-eight stage.

Both teams also play each other tonight with the winners entering the quarter-finals as group leaders.

Croatia are in third place with five points but, even if they manage to beat Bahrain – and if Egypt defeat Denmark – the Danes will still go through to the next stage because of goal difference if the two teams end up level on seven points each.

Meanwhile, Bahrain head Coach Aron Kristjansson said that Croatia would start the match as favorites but his team was determined to put up a good fight in their last match of the tournament.

“Croatia will be favorites to win, there’s no question about that,” Kristjansson told the GDN by phone from Malmo. “They’re ranked among the top teams in the world and will be extremely tough opponents.

“But we will be playing for pride. Our players are ready to give their best and finish this tournament with a strong showing. They are going to fight hard and go for a win.”

Morale in the Bahrain camp was high, Kristjansson added, with the players keyed up for the game, despite knowing that even a win will not help them progress to the quarter-finals.

“The team’s morale is quite high,” he explained. “All the players have done exceptionally well in this tournament and they know that they have achieved great things by qualifying for the main round and then playing the way they did against a strong team like Egypt.

“There is still something to play for. If we beat Croatia, we will finish among the top nine to 12 teams in the tournament. Even if we lose, we’ll end up among the top 13-16 teams.

“This is a huge achievement for this team, for Bahrain. That is why I didn’t really have to pep them up – they’re highly motivated to do well and they believe they can win!”

If Bahrain do manage to eke out a win over Croatia, it will be a fitting end to a tournament during which they have consistently punched above their weight.

“As I have said before, I am really proud of the way my players have acquitted themselves,” Kristjansson said. “And I am sure they will put on their best show in this game to end the tournament on a high.”

The game will start at 8pm Bahrain time.