Bahrain takes on Tunisia in handball world championship | THE DAILY TRIBUNE

TDT | Manama

The Daily Tribune – www.newsofbahrain.com

Bahrain take on Tunisia this evening to begin their campaign in the 28th International Handball Federation (IHF) Men’s Handball World Championship, being co-hosted by Poland and Sweden.

For this opening stage of the tournament, the nationals are in Group H, which will be played at Malmo Arena in the Swedish city of Malmo. Bahrain’s game Tonight is scheduled for an 8pm throw-off, Bahrain time.

It is the first of three matches in their division. They next play reigning world champions Denmark on Sunday before closing out this phase on Tuesday next week against Belgium. The Bahrainis are one of 32 national teams from five confederations competing in the worlds.

They have been divided into eight groups for the preliminaries. After a single round-robin, the top three teams from each of the eight groups move on to the main round, where they will be divided into four further groups of six teams apiece.

The other eight squads will compete for the President’s Cup. Bahrain head Coach Aron Kristjansson from Iceland has 19 players at the world championships. They are long-time Skipper Hussain Al Sayyad, Mohammed Mirza, Ali Mirza, Jassim Al Salatna, Mohammed Abdulhussain, Mohammed Habib Mohammed, Ali Eid, Hasan Alsamaheeji, Ahmed Fadhul, Mohammed Ali, Hassan Mirza, Komail Mahfoodh, Hesham Ahmed Isa, Qassim Qambar, Abdulla Alzaimoor, Mujtaba Alzaimoor, Mahmood Hussain Mohammed, Muntadher Ebrahim Ali and Abdulla Ali.