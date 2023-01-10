Bahrain handball team wrap up friendly tournament in Spain | THE DAILY TRIBUNE

TDT | Manama

Bahrain’s senior men’s national handball team have concluded their participation in the Torneo Internacional de Espana and are now set for their final lead-up to the 28th International Handball Federation (IHF) Men’s Handball World Championship, which is scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

The nationals lost all three of their games in the friendly tournament, first bowing to Argentina 27-31, then losing to hosts Spain 21-34, before completing the competition with a 24-27 loss to Romania.

At the end of the tournament, Bahrain Handball Association president Ali Issa presented Royal Spanish Handball Federation president Francisco V Blazquez Garcia a Commemorative Souvenir in appreciation of the hosts.

The Bahrainis are now headed for the worlds, which are to be co-hosted by Poland and Sweden.

The nationals are in Group H, which will be played at Malmo Arena in the Swedish city of Malmo. Bahrain’s first fixture will be against Tunisia on Friday.

They then play Denmark on Sunday before closing out the first stage on Tuesday next week against Belgium.

The Bahrainis are one of 32 national teams from five confederations competing in the event. They have been divided into eight groups for the tournament’s preliminary stage.

After a single round-robin, the top three teams from each of the eight groups move on to the main round, where they will be divided into four further groups of six teams apiece.

The other eight squads will compete for the President’s Cup.

Bahrain head Coach Aron Kristjansson from Iceland has 19 players for the worlds.

They include long-time Skipper Hussain Al Sayyad, Mohammed Mirza, Ali Mirza, Jassim Al Salatna, Mohammed Abdulhussain, Mohammed Habib Mohammed, Ali Eid, Hasan Alsamaheeji, Ahmed Fadhul, Mohammed Ali, Hassan Mirza, Komail Mahfoodh, Hesham Ahmed Isa, Qassim Qambar, Abdulla Alzaimoor, Mujtaba Alzaimoor, Mahmood Hussain Mohammed, Muntadher Ebrahim Ali and Abdulla Ali.