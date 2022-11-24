Bahrain handball team begins preparations for world championship | THE DAILY TRIBUNE

TDT | Manama

The Daily Tribune – www.newsofbahrain.com

Bahrain’s senior men’s national handball team have begun their latest stage of preparations for the 28th International Handball Federation (IHF) Men’s Handball World Championship, taking place in January of next year.

The nationals are training under Icelandic head Coach Aron Kristjansson at the Bahrain Handball Association arena in Um Al Hassam.

The Worlds will be held from 11 to 29 January, to be co-hosted by Poland and Sweden, with the Bahrainis among 32 national teams from across the globe taking part.

Bahrain have lined up a number of international friendly matches in the lead-up to the tournament.

They will be playing Saudi Arabia on 17 December and then face off with Belarus in back-to-back contests on 19 and 20 December at home.

In addition, the Bahrainis will also compete in a warm-up tournament in Spain in early January, with other participating nations being Argentina, Romania and hosts Spain.

The Argentinians and Spaniards are also playing in the worlds.

Bahrain are in Group H alongside Denmark, Belgium and Tunisia.

The 32 nations from five confederations have been divided into eight groups for the tournament’s preliminary stage. T

he upcoming event will mark Bahrain’s fifth appearance at global handball’s premier competition, and fourth straight.

The nationals had previously also played in the 2011, 2017, 2019 and 2021 editions.