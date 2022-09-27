Bahamas first annual Culinary and Arts Festival comes to Baha Mar

Do you love sun, surf, and food? Are you a fan of culinary icons such as Marcus Samuelsson and Carla Hall? Then the first annual Bahamas Culinary and Arts Festival is a must.

Set to be Hosted at Baha Mar in Nassau, which is said to be a culinary Epicenter of the region, this festival is scheduled for October 21-24 and will be headlined by such culinary greats as Samuelsson, Hall, Daniel Boulud, Dario Cecchini, and Amanda Freitag. The weekend will be filled with both classic arts and culinary experiences that will give anyone who attends a taste of the Bahamas and beyond.

The Culinary and Arts Festival kicks off with a VIP event Hosted by Marcus Samuelsson and then there are two full days of exhibitions, cooking demonstrations, interactive experiences, and even what they are calling a “grand dine-around.” With a jam-packed schedule of events, this will be a foodie experience like no other with plenty of art to fall in love with too. And yes, there will be time to enjoy the beach and some of the amenities that Baha Mar has to offer as well.

Baha Mar is hosting the first annual Bahamas Culinary and Arts Festival this October

We are pretty excited for this culinary experience and the amazing chefs taking part in the festival. And if you are interested in taking part in this festival, you’re in luck! There are still tickets available for the festival and it won’t break the bank to attend!

In fact, tickets to the first annual Bahamas Culinary and Arts Festival range from $79 to $499 per person based on the experiences you choose. Basically, we like to think of this as a choose your own Adventure festival with fine food and culture! And the all-inclusive weekend pass which basically gives you access to it all is $499, which is a steal for everything included in the event.

So what are some of the amazing experiences you can take part in at this weekend festival (these are specifically the Saturday experiences that guests can choose from)? Among the scheduled events we have the

Sea To Table with Marcus Samuelsson and Simeon Hall Jr. featuring a Catamaran cruise followed by lunch at Marcus’ Fish+ Chop House.

Bouillabaisse & Rosé with Daniel Boulud at the exclusive NEXUS club, featuring a reception-style event with light bites and rosé, followed by a Bouillabaisse demo highlighting Bahamian ingredients.

Perfect Pairings with Dario Cecchini and Ray Isle showcasing master butchery knowledge at Carna paired with exclusive wine tastings from Food & Wine’s Executive Wine Editor.

The Chef Next Door with Amanda Freitag a hands-on cooking class at Baha Mar’s The Kitchen featuring original recipes from Amanda, followed by lunch on the patio.

Flavors of Mexico with Margarita Carrillo and Juan Meza at Costa, highlighting a delicious taste and exploration of the bold flavors of their home nation, Mexico in an intimate lunch setting.

Behind the Scenes with John Cox an exclusive look with artist and curator John Cox where he will guide guests through the Fairwinds Exhibition and share stories of the inspiration, process, and cultural significance of key pieces within the resort’s historic collection

Whether you are already planning a trip to the Bahamas in October or you are thinking of a last minute getaway, this Culinary and Arts Festival is one event we don’t think any foodie should miss. So if you love food, sun, sand, and art, then this festival is screaming your name. (I know it is screaming ours.)

What do you say Guilty Eaters? Would you like to visit the Bahamas for a Culinary and Arts Festival? Which of the Saturday events would you take part in? We want to know!