Badgers Sweep TCU to advance in NCAA Tournament

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Wisconsin volleyball is Sweet 16 Bound after sweeping TCU on Saturday night to advance to the third round of the NCAA Tournament.

After sweeping Quinnipiac on Friday night Wisconsin kept Rolling beating TCU in three sets, (25-9, 25-11 25-23) to earn their 10th-straight trip to the regionals.

Sarah Franklin led the way for the Badgers with 13 kills followed by Devyn Robinson and Anna Smrek who each had six.

MJ Hammill’s serve continued to be a problem for opponents. Hammill had three aces against Quninnipiac on Friday, and had two against the Horned Frogs on Saturday night.

Wisconsin remains undefeated at the Field House this season, and has won their last 20-straight matches.

Up next the Badgers will face Penn State next week at the Field House in the regional round.

Wisconsin has beaten Penn State both times the teams met this season. Most recently, the Badgers played Penn State on November 19, and came out on top in a fifth-set battle.

