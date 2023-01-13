Badgers football welcomes 3 new defensive staff members

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Three new coaches will join the Wisconsin football team, Head Coach Luke Fickell announced Thursday.

Paul Haynes will join the coaching staff as the Coach to Badgers cornerbacks, Colin Hitschler will Coach the safeties and special teams units and Greg Scruggs is set to work directly with the defensive line, according to the UW Badgers.

“I’m really excited about being able to add Paul, Colin and Greg,” Fickell said. “I have experience working with all three of them and they are tremendous coaches and people. They truly value the relationships with their players and will work diligently to help them develop both on and off the field.”

UW officials said Haynes has over 25 years of collegiate coaching experience and spent the last three seasons coaching cornerbacks with Minnesota.

“I’ve obviously coached against the Badgers a number of times and it’s a program I have great respect for. I can’t wait to get to work with our players,” Haynes said.

Hitschler, however, has coached alongside the Bearcats in Cincinnati since 2018, leading the team to a great defensive lineup in 2021, according to UW.

“Growing up, I was coached by Badger Legend Mike Samuel and always admired the program from afar. There is no better Coach in the country than Coach Fickell and I am excited to be a part of another run of championships,” Hitschler explained.

Finally, Scruggs joined the Badgers after one season as an Assistant defensive line Coach to an NFL team: the New York Jets.

“I am extremely excited about the opportunity to re-join Coach Fickell at Wisconsin and the opportunity to Coach a group of young men who want to win in football and in life,” Scruggs said.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.