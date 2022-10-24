Badgers close out the weekend with a win

Next Match: Nebraska 10/26/2022 | 8 p.m Big Ten Network WIBA 1310AM October 26 (Wed) / 8 p.m Nebraska

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A dominating hitting performance led the fifth-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team to a 22-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-19 win over No.25 Michigan on Sunday.

Standing out for the Badgers (15-3, 9-1 BIG) was a junior Devyn Robinson . who earned 17 kills in the match. Robinson earned the second-highest hitting percentage of the game with a .680 (17 Kills -0 errors -25 attempts) right behind Anna Smrek who led all players with a .700 (7-0-10) clip.

UW hit .360 (59-14-125) while holding the Wolverines (13-7, 4-6) to .236 (58-24-144). Izzy Ashburn led the Badgers in assists, putting up 26 helpers while MJ Hammill added 18 assists.

Wisconsin edged Michigan 51-44 in digs behind a match-high 22 saves from Gulce Guctekin .

The Badgers out-blocked the Wolverines 13.0 to 6.0 behind six blocks each from Caroline Crawford and Danielle Hart followed by Robinson and Smrek with four each.

Badgers dominated behind the service line, 7 to 3 in service aces, with two each coming from Ashburn and Guctekin. Chanel Bramschreiber Julia Orzoł and Hammill each contributed one ace for UW.

Straight off the Court

Head Coach Kelly Sheffield is Devyn Robinson :

“Both of our right sides were dominant. She (Robinson) had .680 and Anna Smrek had .700 with no hitting errors which is a positive. It’s a really good connection with our Setters and our right side and our middles.”

“It has been a real credit to our kids that they have been able to get Stronger as the match goes on, and those should be things that should build their confidence a little bit.”

Devyn Robinson

“I felt like I was really in my groove, and it was just fun out there. After set one, I felt like we just needed to stay calm and loose and it felt tense in the huddle, but we just had to realize that we have to take a deep breath and get back to our game.”

Notes to know

Junior Devyn Robinson led all players with a season-high 17 kills while hitting .680 (17-0-25). She also added four blocks, two digs, and one assist.

Grad Chanel Bramschreiber recorded her first service ace as a Badger.

recorded her first service ace as a Badger. Junior Jade Demps came off the bench in the third set, recording seven kills and hitting .462 (7-1-13) over the last two sets. The 6-foot-3 outside hitter also added three blocks and one dig.

came off the bench in the third set, recording seven kills and hitting .462 (7-1-13) over the last two sets. The 6-foot-3 outside hitter also added three blocks and one dig. Freshman Gulce Guctekin finished with a match-high 22 digs, her third match this season with 20-plus digs. Her total was just one dig off her career high of 23 digs.

finished with a match-high 22 digs, her third match this season with 20-plus digs. Her total was just one dig off her career high of 23 digs. For the seventh-straight match and the 11th time this season, Wisconsin recorded 10-plus blocks. UW out-blocked the Wolverines 13-6 behind six blocks a piece by Caroline Crawford and Danielle Hart .

and . Wisconsin sweeps Michigan for the season and improves to 6-3 against top-25 teams.

Up next

The Badgers head back to the UW Field House to play No. 3 at Nebraska Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network and can be heard on WIBA 1310.