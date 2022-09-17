Badgers aim for NCAA volleyball attendance record

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers boast one of the great home-court advantages in all of college volleyball.

Fans of the Defending national Champions can make NCAA history themselves Friday night, when No. 4 Wisconsin and No. 16 Florida attempt to set a new single-game, regular season attendance record at the Kohl Center.

Tenth-year head Coach Kelly Sheffield said the energy from sellout crowds at UW Field House has helped power the program into the top tier of Women’s volleyball. He expects the atmosphere to carry over to the Kohl Center, which holds more than 17,000 fans at capacity.

“Volleyball matters here,” Sheffield said. “This is a volleyball state. The fans are passionate about it, and it just sounds different when you’re here compared to about anywhere else.”

In recent years, Wisconsin has ranked second only to Nebraska in average home attendance solely because of the capacity of each team’s home arena. When the Badgers defeated the Huskers for the 2021 national championship, an all-time record 18,755 saw Wisconsin celebrate in Columbus, Ohio. Although the Badgers host Florida on Friday, they have the opportunity to top Nebraska again. The Huskers and Creighton Blue Jays set the regular season record for largest crowd just nine days ago, drawing 15,797 in downtown Omaha.

“No matter where we go, the crowd is going to follow us, because volleyball is a huge sport,” Wisconsin junior Devyn Robinson said. “Whether it’s us or it’s Nebraska playing, more people need to be watching volleyball. It needs to be broadcast even more.”

More than 7,500 fans cheer every point at the UW Field House. Friday’s crowd will be as large as a Final Four, almost exclusively in Badgers red.

“What I’m really stoked for is how the energy from the Field House transfers over to the Kohl Center and how loud it gets in there because it’s all Badger fans,” Wisconsin senior Danielle Hart said. “That’s going to be really exciting.”

Friday’s match is the kickoff event for UW-Madison’s weekend celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX. It’s showcase two of elite Women’s Athletic programs, and a chance for the Badgers to expand one of the nation’s most passionate fan bases.

“Hopefully you’re grabbing people who haven’t been here ever,” Sheffield said. “You’re grabbing people saying, ‘Hey, there’s a special match over here.’ Then they come in here and see what this is about, and they get hooked.”

Wisconsin players said once the whistle blows and the first serve is in the air, it will be just another high-level, non-conference battle. When it’s over, the Badgers can claim the biggest volleyball crowds for a regular season and an NCAA Tournament match.