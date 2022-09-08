BadgerExtra’s Abby Schnable chats UW men’s basketball, the Big Ten schedule and more | College Basketball

Every Tuesday and Thursday at noon, BadgerExtra will host live chats where Readers can ask questions and interact with our sports staff.

UW men’s basketball Reporter Abby Schnable took questions on UW men’s basketball, the Big Ten schedule release from earlier on Thursday and more. Here are the highlights.

Q: I count seven games in the early part of the schedule — Stanford, Dayton, Kansas/NC State, Wake, Marquette, Maryland and Iowa — that are really intriguing. How do you think Wisconsin fares in those seven games, and what are the two or three biggest things you’re looking for with this new group?

A: “It’s hard to put a number on it because of how many unknowns there are with Wisconsin. I think Dayton, Kansas/NC State, Marquette and Iowa offer the biggest challenges. I feel comfortable saying that they can beat Stanford, Wake Forest and Maryland, but there’s no telling who shows up since there are so many new pieces. Optimistically I’m going to say they go 5-2.

“To your second question: the biggest things I’m watching for is depth improvement and if the Badgers can hit the 3. Those were big areas they struggled with last season. I think if they can fix those things they look pretty good this season .”

Q: What is a Matchup or two that you can’t wait to cover this basketball season?

A: “I’m really excited for Wisconsin at Indiana. I thought Indiana gave the Badgers a run for their money last year, and the Hoosiers have had a very productive offseason. The atmosphere in Assembly Hall is amazing too. The other one is Michigan at Wisconsin … for obvious reasons, and because I think Michigan has the Capability to be one of the best teams in the Big Ten.”

Q: Who has the best chance to make a huge jump this season like Johnny Davis did last year?

A; “I think the obvious answer is Chucky Hepburn. Johnny and Chucky were close last year, and it’s clear Davis rubbed off on Hepburn. I think Chucky has the best opportunity for growth since he was the fifth-leading scorer, but is one of the three returning starters. Plus I think Chucky just has the chance to have that explosiveness that Johnny had. My other answer is Steven Crowl — now that he’s had a year of starting under his belt, I think he’s ready to be a physical presence for UW. My curveball: Markus Ilver. Davis and Ilver both competed internationally the summer before their sophomore year. Ilver had some good looks in France and I could see him taking a jump.”

Q: What’s your favorite Greg Gard story? More importantly, what’s your favorite Chucky story?

A: “Every time someone asked Gard about the point guard situation last year, he’d always mention how in the Badgers’ secret scrimmage against Loyola, Johnny Davis and Brad Davison ran the point. He would almost always look at me and say ” against your Ramblers.” As a Loyola alum, I truly enjoyed it.

” … I think my favorite Chucky story has to be after UW beat Purdue to earn a share of the regular season. We were in the postgame presser. Everyone was talking about his banked 3-pointer. He was taking selfies with Johnny and Tyler when Brad Davison was fielding questions. I think that just sums up Chucky so well.”