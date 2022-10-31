Bacot Named to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Watch List

The UNC basketball team’s star big man continues to earn national recognition in the preseason.

The preseason watch list for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, given to the best center in college basketball, was announced last Friday and there were plenty of familiar names on the list.

Of course, it list includes UNC basketball’s Armando Bacot, who is the Preseason ACC Player of the Year and a Consensus Preseason All-American. Other headliners on the list include last year’s National Player of the Year, Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe, and Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List ☑ pic.twitter.com/RDPPMqgj4Y — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) October 28, 2022

When looking at potential matchups, Bacot will face off against at least three names on this list. The Tar Heels will face Dickinson and Michigan at the Jumpman Invitational, they will host PJ Hall and Clemson, and of course face five-star freshman Derick Lively II and Duke twice.

UNC’s field at the Phil Knight Invitational is also loaded with Stellar big men, as Alabama, Iowa State, Oregon, and UConn all have their respective centers on the list.

There is no doubt that Bacot is expected to have another big season in Chapel Hill, as he finished last year leading the Heels in both points (16.3 PPG) and rebounds (13.1 RPG). The Richmond, Virginia native was outstanding on the biggest stages in college basketball last season, as he became the first player ever to record six double-doubles in a single NCAA Tournament.

Bacot is surely motivated to have another big season this year, as he was injured and unable to play in the final moments of the National Championship Game loss against Kansas. Him and the rest of the Tar Heels will begin their quest to get back to the Final Four one week from today against UNCW in the Smith Center.

