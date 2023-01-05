Bacot, Davis help Tar Heels beat Wake Forest

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina basketball started 2023 with some fireworks in an 88-79 win against Wake Forest.

RJ Davis scored 27 points, with Armando Bacot adding 21 points and eight rebounds to help the Tar Heels (10-5, 2-2 ACC) earn their eighth win in a row against the Demon Deacons (10-5, 2-2) in Chapel Hill.

UNC scored 32 points off 15 Wake Forest turnovers.

RJ Davis heats up in the 2nd half

RJ Davis became the 81st Tar Heel to reach 1,000 career points in the first half against Wake, but was special in the second half.

After scoring five points in the first half, the junior guard scored seven points in the first two minutes out of the locker room and finished with 22 points in the second half.

He made his first five shots of the second half, including a pair of 3-pointers. Davis added four assists, four rebounds and three steals.

Pete Nance injury forces UNC to use bench

UNC’s Pete Nance exited early with a sore lower back, forcing UNC Coach Hubert Davis to use his bench.

Nance, a Graduate student who transferred to UNC after four years at Northwestern, was in the starting lineup for the Tar Heels before he went back to the tunnel with 18:04 remaining in the first half.

Initially, freshman forward Jalen Washington replaced Nance, but freshman guard Seth Trimble picked up a bulk of the minutes. Trimble had a career-high 11 points, two rebounds and two blocks in 21 minutes off the bench.

Nance is averaging 11.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Once he exited Wednesday’s game, he didn’t return to the bench.

Leaky Black starts strong

Leaky Black almost logged a career-high with 14 points in the first half.

They reached a career-high 18 points late in the second half. His previous career-high was 16 points in a 67-65 win against Miami in the 2020-21 season.

The Concord native made five of his six shots, including a trio of 3-pointers, to pace UNC’s offense in the first 20 minutes. Black’s scoring provided a much-needed boost for the Tar Heels, who failed to make a shot in the final five and a half minutes of the first half.

The Graduate student entered the game averaging 6.7 points per game. Wake Forest led 38-37 at the break.

Up next

UNC remains in Chapel Hill for a Saturday Matinee (11:30 am, ESPN2) against Notre Dame (8-7, 0-4).

