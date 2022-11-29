Bacot and Black Expected To Play Versus Indiana

Nov 20, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; James Madison Dukes forward Mezie Offurum (13) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) defends in the second half at the Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

UNC Basketball Head Coach Hubert Davis said today that Seniors Armando Bacot and Leaky Black practiced today and are expected to be available on Wednesday night.

One of the biggest questions that many had after the UNC basketball program went 1-2 in Portland at the Phil Knight event was the health of senior players Armando Bacot and Leaky Black. We got our first potential answer to that question today from Inside Carolina is on Twitter.

#UNC HC Hubert Davis said that everyone practiced today and that he expects Armando Bacot to play tomorrow vs. Indiana. — InsideCarolina (@InsideCarolina) November 29, 2022

Based on what Coach Davis said, everyone on the team went through practice and is ready for tomorrow night. Black injured his ankle during the 4 overtime game versus Alabama but did return and played a total of 54 minutes. Bacot’s injury was a little more puzzling as he seemed to start laboring in the second half for a non-contact reason.

We later found out from Ross Martin via Twitter that Bacot felt pain during the game.

#UNC senior Armando Bacot said he felt “sharp pains” in his right ankle. They hobbled out to do postgame interviews. He said he is going to try his hardest to play on Wednesday vs. Indiana. — Ross Martin (@RossMartin_IC) November 28, 2022

Bacot played a total of 38 minutes, scored 20 points, and had 10 rebounds against Alabama. He did not return late in the game and was clearly laboring throughout the second half.

While Black’s injury was clearly seen on replay during the game, many have speculated if the Bacot injury is something that continues to linger. His play has been a bit off from the dominant post-play that he displayed last season. While the double-doubles have still been there, something has just been a bit off.

A lingering ankle injury could explain the lack of explosiveness and footwork at times. He is also dealing with double and triple teams on a consistent basis. Until Caleb Love and RJ Davis start hitting Threes above that 30% mark, teams will continue to clog the paint.

The Tar Heels will need a full effort and team against a good Indiana team at a very difficult place to play.

Follow us @KeepingItHeel on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of UNC basketball news, updates, and recruiting.