Back Tyrese Maxey & Kristaps Porzingis on Thursday (November 10)

Via Scott Taetsch/Getty Images. Pictured: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on October 31, 2022 in Washington, DC.

There are four NBA games Tonight and a couple player props I am eyeing Tonight cash in!

We’ll be using the Action Labs Player Prop tool to compare our NBA projections to the props posted at a variety of sportsbooks. Below, I have laid out two prop bets that I’m playing, the case for each bet and the best books to find odds on those player props.

NBA Player Props & Picks

Dallas Mavericks vs. Washington Wizards Mavericks -3.5 Time | TV 7 pm ET | NBA League Pass Best Line DraftKings

Kristaps Porzingis is healthy and playing well this season. He is averaging 19.2 points per game with a True Shooting Percentage of 59.4% from the field. Tonight, the Wizards will welcome his former team to town, the Dallas Mavericks. Additionally, the Mavericks are struggling to defend opposing big men this season.

According to NBA.com/advancedstats, the Mavericks are allowing opposing big men to shoot well above 55% from the field. Furthermore, can we assume that Porzingis will have an extra bounce in his step tonight against his former team?

Despite only facing his former team once as a Wizard, Porzingis has played the Mavericks five times in his career and is averaging 23.6 points per game. He has also gone over this projection in four of those five games, and I expect a big game tonight from him scoring the ball.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks Hawks -1 Time | TV 7:30 pm ET | NBATV Best Line Parx Sportsbook

Tyrese Maxey has been one of the bright spots for the Philadelphia 76ers this season. He is averaging 23.6 points per game and has been one of the most consistent players for them thus far.

Furthermore, the Sixers are missing their All-Star point guard James Harden due to a foot injury for at least a month. Maxey has stepped up in big ways scoring the basketball for the Sixers in the absence of their superstars. Thus far this season, Maxey has a 57.8% True Shooting Percentage from the field and has gone over this projection in five out of the last seven games for the Sixers.

With the absence of Harden, Maxey’s shot volume has increased along with his playing time. The Sixers are more rested than the Atlanta Hawks, and I expect a big night from Maxey tonight.