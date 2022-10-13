Back-to-back wins lead to renewed energy inside the Husker football program

The Nebraska football team is fully committed right now.

The Huskers have bought into the changes instituted by interim head Coach Mickey Joseph, they’ve bought into new practice concepts and they’ve bought into the idea that they can be a winning football team.

Just ask defensive coordinator Bill Busch, whose two games in charge of Nebraska’s defense have included two wins.

“The kids have just been bought into what we’re doing and we can communicate very well on the sideline,” Busch said. “You don’t all of a sudden create great attitude players; we have great attitude players and they were already here. They’re playing with that level of it right now.”

It’s worth repeating that it’s been a long seven weeks for the entire Husker football program dating back to the season-opening loss in Ireland. Coaching changes, scheme adjustments and different personnel groupings have entered the mix in the first half of Nebraska’s season.

And while a 1-3 start sapped away plenty of the team’s energy, it’s come Roaring back in the two weeks since. Breaking through in the second half against Indiana gave Nebraska the confidence it could do the same against Rutgers — and that’s exactly what Offensive Coordinator Mark Whipple saw when NU trailed 13-0 at Halftime Friday in New Jersey.

“When I walked in at Halftime and (saw) the look in their eyes on offense — we had played terrible and I did a bad job coaching and all that — there wasn’t (anyone saying) woe is me,” Whipple said. “… I’ve seen them be positive the whole time, and I’ve seen them grow together as a team a little more. If you win games, it brings you together so you believe more. It’s hard to gain confidence when you lose.”

Not only are the Huskers showing up with added energy and focus on game days, but Improvements in effort are carrying over into practice too. One of the many tools Busch uses to evaluate performance, individual player monitors give an idea of ​​just how hard the Huskers are working in practice.

“It (the monitors) talks about how much energy you exert, so that’s big to tell who’s straining in practice. If their reps are down, you can still tell how hard they strain during that rep,” Busch said.

While both Busch and Whipple are pleased with what they’ve seen in practice this week, that wasn’t the case for Whipple a week ago. The short week ahead of a Friday night kickoff certainly impacted how much NU’s coaching staff could institute on offense, but Whipple said the Husker offense had their “worst week of practice” ahead of the Rutgers game.

That carried over into Nebraska’s first-half struggles against the Scarlet Knights. Nebraska’s seven first-half drives ended in five punts and two interceptions, and the scoreless first half led to a second-half response from the Husker offense.

During their usual team meetings on Sunday, Whipple let his offense know that their practice efforts would have to be better this week.

“I talked to them on Sunday and said we’ve got to have our best week of practice — you guys learned that you can’t practice like that and expect to play well,” Whipple said. “We’ve really Flipped it this week, and they’ve been the best two days we’ve had all year.”

And while Nebraska’s coaches might always expect their players to bring that level of enthusiasm to practices, they know it’s hard to expect that all day long.

But, throughout the Nebraska football offices, Busch has seen dedication from the Huskers at all times of the day. Even after the practices, team meetings and athletic training needs have been fulfilled, many players remain in the building.

Effort alone is no guarantee of success, but for Busch, it can be the Hallmark of a winning football team.

“They live around here, and that’s the thing you look for in a football team,” Busch said. “Our hallways are packed with players all the time. They get here at 6 o’clock in the morning, and we have guys who are in this building until they leave in the evening. They are always around us, asking questions; we’ll be in meetings and they’ll be poking their heads in.”