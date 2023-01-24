Back-to-Back Pac-12 Champions Utah Football 2023 Season Ticket Renewals Set To Begin

SALT LAKE CITY – An undeniable atmosphere is growing around the University of Utah Football program after back-to-back Pac-12 Championships and New Year’s Six Bowl Appearances lead the Utes into the 2023 season, starting with season ticket renewal windows opening today.

Each and every year, Rice-Eccles Stadium is known as one of the toughest environments in the Pac-12 and in the Nation – and with 76 straight sellouts Entering the 2023 season – the Utes are looking for 77 and beyond thanks to Utah fans.

With seven home games in 2023, including the season-opener against the Florida Gators, fans can begin renewing their season tickets through the Utah Ticket office today with updated pricing and information available here.

Fans who purchase season tickets are set for another electric year with top players opting to return for another season and one of the best recruiting classes in program history hitting the field this spring and in the fall. The Utes are also looking to keep their streak in Rice-Eccles Stadium alive, after going 6-0 in 2021 and 2022 with Utah winning 25 of its last 26 games at home.

In 2022, Utah outscored its opponents 280-99 when playing in Rice-Eccles Stadium with 39 total touchdowns scored. Utah dominated its opponents with 160 first downs in games at home compared to their 86, also holding opponents to just 680 rushing yards and 1,795 total yards on offense when playing in Salt Lake City.

Returning 18 starters (seven on offense, 11 on defense), Utah fans can expect another season of a high-powered offense and gritty defense that has been the tradition for Utah Football since head Coach Kyle Whittingham took the helm.

Whittingham is Entering his 19thth season as head coach of the Utes and his 30th overall with the program after serving as an Assistant Coach from 1994-2004. He has coached in 354 games at Utah and 228 as the head coach, becoming the all-time wins leader at Utah in 2021, currently holding an overall record of 154-74.

Whittingham and the Utah coaching staff led the Utes to top marks in the Pac-12 in third down and first Downs defense, first Downs offense, team sacks, tackles for loss, and time of possession. The Utes also ranked 11th nationally in scoring offense in 2022.

Before the Gators come to town this fall, the Utes will officially kick off 2023 with spring camp starting on Tuesday, March 21 with Utah’s annual Spring Game taking place on April 22. Similar to the past two years, the proceeds from ticket sales at the spring game will be donated to the Aaron and Ty Memorial Fund with tickets for the game going on sale at a later date.

BECOME AN INSIDER

To get more information on season tickets through Utah Athletics, click here to become a Season Ticket Insider.

FOLLOW ALONG!

To get an inside look at the Utah Football program, follow the Utes on social media (Twitter: @Utah_Football | Instagram: @UtahFootball | Facebook: Search Utah Football), along with visiting www.UtahUtes.com for news, schedule and roster updates throughout the 2023 season.