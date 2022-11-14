Back-to-Back! Kean Captures Second Straight ECAC Women’s Volleyball Championship

was named Tournament MVP as the Kean University Women’s volleyball team defeated fourth seed New Jersey City University and second seed Cabrini University on the same day to Capture their second straight ECAC Division III Women’s Volleyball Championship on Sunday.

Aspen O’Brien and Aubrey Adams were selected to the All-Tournament Team along with Hall.

This is the third ECAC Championship under Head Coach Don Perkins (2013, 2021).

Kean 3, NJCU 0 (Semifinals)

Hall totaled 10 kills and a .571 hitting percentage as the Cougars (20-13) rolled to a 3-0 straight sets sweep of the host and NJAC Rival Gothic Knights (17-12). Ashley Smith totaled eight kills and no errors, while Adams tallied seven kills and no errors as the Cougars were highly efficient, posting just six errors.

Taylor Micheaux totaled five kills, while Julia Vacca tallied four. O’Brien posted a double-double with 31 assists and 13 digs, while Sian Seeger collected eight digs.

Kean 3, Cabrini 1 (Championship)

Adams and Anne Beckemeyer combined for 24 kills as the Cougars (21-13) took the Championship match, 3-1 over the Cavaliers (22-13). Adams and Beckemeyer both notched double-digit kills and only tallied two errors apiece as Kean hit .270 for the match.

After splitting the first two sets, Kean responded with victories in sets three and four to take the match. Cabrini was held to under a .200 hitting in both sets, while the Cougars posted .222 and .370 percentages.

Adams finished with 14 kills, while Hall posted 10 and Micheaux tallied six. O’Brien recorded another double-double with 29 assists and 17 digs, while Seeger collected 18 digs.

Hall was also an All-Tournament Team selection during last season’s Championship run with Smith and Beckemeyer who was named the MVP.