BACK TO BACK: Hall, Perea honored as US Soccer Beach players of the year again

Ali Hall and Nico Perea were named the 2022 US Soccer Beach Female and Male Players of the Year, respectively, on Friday.

Both earned the honors for the second consecutive year.

“Ali is an integral member of our Beach WNT who brings an unrivaled intensity into each game,” US Soccer senior director of technical and grassroots of extended national teams Stuart Sharp said in a statement. “She also possesses intuitive skills that provide her with an uncanny ability to score from anywhere on the sand. With each year, Ali’s stature grows on the international stage, and I am delighted to see that we again recognize her outstanding talents.”

Hall earned her second player of the year award after displaying tremendous defensive prowess and versatility to contribute anywhere on the field. Hall finished 2022 with three goals and two assists in three matches, helping the team to a first-place finish at the 2022 Women’s Beach Soccer Cup in El Salvador with wins against Argentina, Bahamas and El Salvador.

“I feel extremely grateful in this moment and thankful for the opportunities this sport has brought into my life,” Hall said in a statement. “I surely wouldn’t be where I am without my teammates, who always show up and put in the work. They have pushed me to be the best version of myself in this game. I’m excited and motivated for this upcoming year of hard work and dedication to this beautiful game of fútbol. Beach soccer is on the rise.”

Perea earned his second consecutive honors after helping to lead the US Beach Men’s National Team to a runner-up finish at the Mundialito, including scoring a goal as the team defeated No. 2 ranked Portugal 6-5 in its second match of the tournament. Perea also scored twice during the team’s run at the Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup in Dubai.

“Nico is an all-around leader who has enhanced his international stature in 2022 by stepping up in some big games to create impactful moments,” Sharp said. “This award is deserved recognition for all the hard work and sacrifice that he continuously provides the sport. Nico will be Pivotal as Beach MNT embarks on the journey to qualify for both FIFA Beach World Cup and World Beach Games.”

Added Perea: “Every time I put on the jersey, I try to represent the crest the best way I can, leading by example, being a good teammate, and always giving every ounce of energy I have. It’s an Incredible Honor to be recognized by my peers and others for the hard work I put on the sand over the past year.”

In 2021, Perea was named Beach Male Player of the Year after significant contributions to the US Men’s Beach Soccer National Team’s runner-up finish at the Concacaf Beach Soccer Championship and appearance at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup. Hall earned the Beach Female Player of the Year award after the US Women’s Beach Soccer National Team played in the Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup, its second-ever global competition, and Hall started all three matches, bagging a brace against Brazil to give the US an early 2-0 lead in its second game of the tournament.