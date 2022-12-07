“Back Then, I Was Just Having Fun”: 10X NBA All Star James Harden Pens Down Life Changing Moment in an Emotional Note to Mother

The end of the year brings in much introspection and reflection for people all over the world, and NBA stars are no different. The 10x NBA All-Star James Harden recently reflected and penned down a life-changing moment. Furthermore, it was an emotional note to his mother, and that moment could be seen as a Christmas Miracle for the NBA world.

Without his mom’s Christmas gift, James Harden possibly wouldn’t have pursued basketball. Can anyone imagine a league without watching Harden’s cold and clean stealth?

The Philadelphia 76ers star recalled his favorite holiday memory. “Getting a new basketball and then when my mom put a court in the backyard“, Harden credited this moment to be the starting point of his career trajectory.

“Back then, I was just having fun…“, James Harden quipped thinking about the NBA player he has become now. He thanked his mom for blessing him with his lifelong passion. “Thanks, mom, you built this!“

His mom’s prized possession, however, remains a note from a young James Harden. Before his game, a 12-year-old Harden had left a note for her instructing her to hold on to this paper. “imma be a starthey said.

They also previously said that his mom was his greatest inspiration. He described her as a leader, and bluntly confessed that she is “one of the reasons where I am today.”

The stars aligned for All-Star James Harden

For James Harden, Christmas is an extra special time. Although he is typically working during the month of December, he said he ensures that he makes an effort to show up for his loved ones. In a recent commercial with TherabodyHarden campaigned for the “give the gift of movement”.

Dec 5, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) celebrates with forward Paul Reed (44) after a play during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

He is just as generous with the people around him as well. Harden gave gifts to the staff at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center and appreciated their work and time.

The Philadelphia 76ers star returned to play for his team after a month-long hiatus after a right foot injury. He scored 21 points and 4 rebounds against his former side, the Houston Rockets. Harden said he could have done better and vowed to do so moving forward.