Back Kyle Kuzma and Plenty of Points

Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz Odds

Wizards Odds +6.5 Jazz Odds -6.5 Moneyline +220 /-170 Over/Under 230.5 Time 9 pm ET TV NBA TV Odds via FanDuel. Get up-to-the-minute NBA odds here.

The Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz meet for the second time this season on Thursday night. The Wizards won the first meeting 121-112 behind 31 points from Kristaps Porzingis.

The Wizards were 7-6 after that win but have struggled since then. They recently snapped a 10-game losing streak on Tuesday with their comeback win over the Suns to move to 12-20 on the season.

The Jazz similarly started hot and were 10-4 after their loss to the Wizards, but they have come back down to earth at 18-16 on the season. The Jazz offense is looking for more consistency after scoring under 100 points in two of the last three games. This looks like an excellent spot for the Jazz’s offense to find its footing.

Find a Wizards vs. Jazz same game parlay and Picks below.

Wizards vs. Jazz Same Game Parlay Odds & Pick

The Parlay: (+320)

Kyle Kuzma Over 21.5 Points (+100)

Utah Jazz Team Total Alternate Over 120.5 (+125)

The Wizards are in a favorable spot to put up some points against a vulnerable Jazz defense. The Jazz rank 28th in Adjusted Defensive Rating (116.1), 28th in fastbreak points per game (16.1) and dead last in points in the paint allowed per game (55.7).

With Kristaps Porzingis questionable for this contest, the Wizards will need scoring from the frontcourt, and Kyle Kuzma has been stepping up recently.

Kuzma is averaging 23.5 points per game over his last 10 contests while playing 36.7 minutes per game. He’s also gotten hot from beyond the arc by shooting 41.3 percent from deep.

Although Kuzma struggled with his 3-point shot in the last meeting with the Jazz, the former Utah Ute still scored 23 points. Expect him to find a way to score at least 22 points in this matchup, especially if he stays hot from beyond the arc.

Utah Jazz Over 120.5 Points (+125)

The Jazz have frequently started games in rhythm this season as they are fourth in the Association in first-half points per game at home (62.3). They have also gotten a Homecourt boost right out of the half as the Jazz are averaging 31.4 third-quarter points at Vivint Arena.

Their fourth-ranked offense (with an Adjusted Offensive Efficiency of 117.0) should start hot against the Wizards’ 21st-ranked defense (114.4 Adjusted Defensive Rating). This Utah offense, which takes the fourth-most 3s (41.5% of shots) and shoots at the eighth-highest percentage in the league (37.8%), could get hot against a Wizards defense that Ranks fourth-worst by allowing 37.8% shooting accuracy is 3s.

For a little better number to help the parlay, look into taking an alternate team total for the Jazz. This looks like a safer play than a spread bet because the Jazz have been hard to trust defensively. Expect the Jazz to take advantage of their strong home court as they return home following a three-game road trip.