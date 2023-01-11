Back Jokic, Michael Porter Jr. in Suns-Nuggets

Via Bart Young/Getty Images. Pictured: Michael Porter Jr. #1 high fives Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets during the game against the San Antonio Spurs on November 5, 2022 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

NBA First Basket Prop Pick: Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr.

Odds Jokic (+360), Porter Jr. (+900) Time 10 p.m. ET Book FanDuel

The Denver Nuggets will host a depleted Phoenix Suns Squad on Wednesday night. This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Suns who were missing Deandre Ayton, Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Landry Shamet from their lineup last night.

Nikola Jokic (41% opening tip win rate) will be jumping against either Bismack Biyombo (20% win rate) or Deandre Ayton (69% win rate). Jokic has not faced Biyombo over the past two seasons, but he has won all three tips versus Ayton.

The Nuggets are the hottest team in the league in first baskets right now, having scored first in nine of the last 10 games. Jokic has scored first in five of those games.

Looking at position weaknesses for the Suns is difficult due to the uncertainty of their lineup.

I’ll ride with Jokic and add Michael Porter Jr., whose odds have creeped up recently. Despite the recent trends from Jokic, Porter Jr. has still cashed a first basket ticket in 27% of games he has started this season.

Suns vs. Nuggets First Basket Prop Data

