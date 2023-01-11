Back Jokic, Michael Porter Jr. in Suns-Nuggets
Via Bart Young/Getty Images. Pictured: Michael Porter Jr. #1 high fives Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets during the game against the San Antonio Spurs on November 5, 2022 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
- The Suns travel to Denver to face the Nuggets on the second leg of a back-to-back after beating the Warriors on Tuesday night.
- The Nuggets have been on fire scoring first baskets recently, but will they keep it up against the Suns?
- NBA First Basket breaks down the Matchup and shares his best bet below.
NBA First Basket Prop Pick: Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr.
|Odds
|Jokic (+360), Porter Jr. (+900)
|Time
|10 p.m. ET
|Book
|FanDuel
The Denver Nuggets will host a depleted Phoenix Suns Squad on Wednesday night. This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Suns who were missing Deandre Ayton, Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Landry Shamet from their lineup last night.
Nikola Jokic (41% opening tip win rate) will be jumping against either Bismack Biyombo (20% win rate) or Deandre Ayton (69% win rate). Jokic has not faced Biyombo over the past two seasons, but he has won all three tips versus Ayton.
The Nuggets are the hottest team in the league in first baskets right now, having scored first in nine of the last 10 games. Jokic has scored first in five of those games.
Looking at position weaknesses for the Suns is difficult due to the uncertainty of their lineup.
I’ll ride with Jokic and add Michael Porter Jr., whose odds have creeped up recently. Despite the recent trends from Jokic, Porter Jr. has still cashed a first basket ticket in 27% of games he has started this season.
Suns vs. Nuggets First Basket Prop Data
