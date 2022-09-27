Back in Class A, Platte-Geddes volleyball embraces new set of challenges – Mitchell Republic

PLATTE, SD — It’s a new season, but the 2022 Platte-Geddes volleyball team bears many similarities to the one that took Class B by Storm in 2021.

A strong core of returning starters and a 13-4 start to this season points toward this year’s team being capable of another deep run, but in order for Platte-Geddes to make back-to-back state tournaments for the first time since 2015 and In 2016, the Black Panthers will have to navigate a new set of obstacles.

Last season, the Black Panthers had historic success, going 34-5, earning the No. 1 overall seed in the Class B postseason and taking home third place at the 2021 state tournament. But the most recent realignment cycle bumped the Black Panthers up to Class A for the first time in nearly a decade.

When comparing the regular season schedules from 2021 and 2022, the differences are minimal. There’s plenty of crossover between Platte-Geddes’ former home, Region 6B, and new home, Region 5A, so the Black Panthers are used to playing opponents from Class A and Class B scattered around the southeast and south-central regions of the state, in addition to competing in tournaments such as Bon Homme’s Cavalier Clash and the Sanford Pentagon with other top teams statewide.

“We already play those teams and have for years, so that’s a huge benefit,” said Platte-Geddes Coach Melissa Johnson of playing a familiar schedule. “Yes, going to [Region] 5A is different and we’ve got some new teams in the region, but we already know what they look like and what we can do against them. “

However, the postseason is likely to present a much different reality from a season ago. Region 5A was one of the six regions across Class A and Class B to have both SoDak 16 representatives advance to the state tournament last season (Platte-Geddes was in one of the others, Region 6B with Burke). Further, four of seven teams in Region 5A record at least 20 match wins, meaning two didn’t even make the SoDak 16.

“Class B is really tough, but Class A is a step up and can be tougher,” Johnson said. “There are some really tough teams, not even statewide but just around us, but I think we can compete with them and we can be one of the best.”

Fortunately, the Black Panthers have plenty of returning experience and program continuity, which could prove invaluable in making another deep postseason run. Only one of the Black Panthers’ state tournament contributors from last season was a senior, leaving Johnson with a strong core to lean on as the competition ramps up.

Members of the Platte-Geddes volleyball team celebrate after securing a match win over Burke on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in Platte. Landon Dierks / Mitchell Republic

As of Sept. 26, Platte-Geddes is second in the Region 5A standings — in which seven of nine teams in the region are .500 or better and five of the seven have reached double-digit wins already — behind Wagner (16-2). As of Sept. 27, the Black Panthers are currently No. 11 in all of Class A in seed points (four-thousandths of a point behind five-time Defending Champion Sioux Falls Christian at No. 10). The South Dakota Prep Media volleyball polls have Platte-Geddes ranked No. 5 this week, and they’ve been as high as No. 3 as recently as Sept. 19.

“I think it’s been just having these girls back that have been on the court for a long time. They’re veterans, and they know what to do and what the game is like,” Johnson said of her team carrying success through from last season. “I think they’ve grown a lot not just mentally, but physically I can tell we’re up a little bit from where we were last year. We’re still kind of young, we have a lot of Juniors out there, but every year they just keep getting better.”

While the four losses to date nearly match the total from all of last season, none have come in best-of-five matches. In best-of-three tournament play, Platte-Geddes has lost to other top Class A teams Rapid City Christian (20-4), Elkton-Lake Benton (15-2) and Wagner, with the only puzzling loss coming to Beresford ( 8-10). The Black Panthers also own their fair share of wins over quality opposition, as well. In best-of-five matches, Platte-Geddes has beaten Wagner, Bon Homme (10-6) and Burke (13-3), with additional tournament wins over Hamlin (13-3) and Freeman (14-6).

Coming up, six of Platte-Geddes’ final 10 regular-season matches are against opponents with winning records, including three against region opponents (Mount Vernon/Plankinton and Parkston in Platte, Kimball/White Lake in Kimball). The Black Panthers are hopeful a tough schedule will prepare them to make a run at the program’s first Class A state tournament since 2010.

“We’re seeing some tough competition, going to tournaments and seeing a lot of different teams and playing other teams who have started off strong,” Johnson said. “I think now it’s going to be super important to maintain and keep up what we’re doing because it’s not going to get easier. But it’ll be good for us; it’ll make us better.”