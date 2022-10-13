Back-2-Back: Coachella Valley girls volleyball claims crown with another undefeated DVL season

Coachella Valley girls volleyball has done it again.

The Lady Arabs are DVL Champions for the second straight season following their 3-0 win over Rival Indio, 25-17 25-6 25-16, on Wednesday night.

“High school volleyball is do you believe and do you have momentum,” said head Coach Carlos Contreras. “These girls did that early on with some tough games. My message to them is always hard work and this is what we get out of that.”

CV finished the DVL season undefeated, going 14-0 and matching their perfect league season last year.

“It meant a lot. Especially to see the girls come up and push their efforts to win this, is amazing,” said senior Iris Meza. “We’ve been coming out since May so it was a really big accomplishment to win three sets in a row.”

In fact, according to MaxPreps, CV’s last league loss was to Indio on October 10, 2019.

Congrats to CV girls volleyball, back-2-back league Champs with back-2-back undefeated DVL seasons. The Arabs have gone 28-0 in DVL the last 2 years (14-0 in 2021, 14-0 in 2022). According to my research, they haven’t lost a league match since Oct. 10, 2019 (no season in 2020). — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) October 13, 2022

“They’re our rivals and it feels good to be back to back Champions and to be undefeated in the league twice in a row,” said senior Abree Torres. “It wasn’t one of our goals but it does feel great.”

Next up for CV is the CIF-SS Playoffs where they hope to make a deep run at another Championship to add to their season’s success.