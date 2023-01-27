‘Bachelor’ alum Hannah Ann Sluss gets engaged to NFL player Jake Funk: See the stunning ring

Hannah Ann Sluss is finally getting married!

It’s Jan. 25, the former “Bachelor” contestant said “yes” to a proposal from boyfriend Jake Funk, a running back for the Indianapolis Colts.

A TikTok video posted by Sluss shows the couple’s romantic night together on the beach, ending with a zoomed in shot of a diamond ring on her left hand.

Sluss showing off her stunning engagement ring. (TikTok/Hannah Ann Sluss)

During the TikTok, Sluss also shows the words “She said yes!” projected on a large rock in the ocean.

“The surprise at the end he had for me,” Sluss captioned her TikTok.

Sluss, 26, and Funk, 25, dated for less than two years before getting engaged. The two made their debut as a couple in 2021 after Funk’s football team at the time, the Los Angeles Rams, won Super Bowl LVI.

She told Us Weekly in an interview that initially she and Funk wanted to keep their relationship low-key. Funk knew Sluss was on “The Bachelor” and the two of them wanted to keep themselves out of the public eye.

“Back then, everyone watched the show and everything was so blown up, so they definitely knew (about it),” Sluss told the outlet. “But (they) didn’t really know (or go into any) detail. Honestly, that was almost three years ago so it’s not anything that’s, like, (relevant) or present in my life.”

Sluss was a contestant on the 24th season of “The Bachelor.” At the end of the season, she got engaged to Bachelor Peter Weber, who eventually called it off to pursue a relationship with Madison Prewett, another contestant from his season.

But Weber’s relationship with Prewett was also short-lived. He has since been on-and-off dating Kelley Flanagan, who was also another contestant from his season.

But despite Sluss’ “Bachelor” history, she seems ready to move on and find love again. She even has the support of some of her fellow ex-contestants.

“So happy for you!! Congrats, congratulations, congratulations,” Flanagan commented on Sluss’ TikTok.

“STOP,” Prewett, who recently got married, commented, “So excited for you my girl!! Congrats!!!!!”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com