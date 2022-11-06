Bacari enjoys arts and crafts and basketball

He is active and energetic and enjoys walking, playing basketball, and participating in other outdoor activities.

Bacari warms up to people as he gets to know them and enjoys socializing with others.

He enjoys art and crafts and expressing himself through narrative writing. Bacari also enjoys discussing space and meteorites. People who know him say that he has a great sense of humor.

Bacari does well in school, and although he is currently unsure of the type of career he would like to pursue, he enjoys animation and creating cartoons and comics.

Legally Freed for adoption, Bacari is looking for a forever family that he hopes will be loving, structured, but not too strict. All family Constellations will be considered, including those with older or younger children in the home. Bacari does have biological connections that an adoptive family would need to help him maintain. He also feels connected to his community and would love to have that fostered, as well.

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples. As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from Foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from Foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from Foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. Start the process today and give a waiting child a permanent place to call home.