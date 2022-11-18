Babson to Add Women’s Golf as the Department’s First New Varsity Program Since 2001

BABSON PARK, Mass.—The Babson College Department of Athletics and Recreation will expand to 23 varsity programs with the addition of Women’s golf, as announced by Pamela P. and Brian M. Barefoot Senior Director of Athletics and Athletics Advancement Mike Lynch. Women’s golf becomes the first varsity program addition since men’s and women’s track & field in 2001.

“We are thrilled to expand our commitment to Women’s athletics and announce Women’s golf as the next varsity sport at Babson,” said Lynch. “It’s a natural fit here, especially given the sport’s close connections to business and the important recognition of women in the golf industry. Girls under the age of 18 represent the fastest growing sector in the US golf population since 2010.”

This announcement also coincides with the 50-year anniversary of Title IX, the landmark ruling that was enacted to help prevent gender discrimination in collegiate athletics. Basketball marked Babson’s first Women’s varsity program in 1974, and nearly 50 years later the institution has added its 12th. Since last January, the department commemorated the milestone with a multi-month celebration of women’s athletics.

Current part-time men’s head coach Jeff Page, who has elevated the men’s program to national prominence and the highest Division III finish at last spring’s national championship, will be promoted to full-time status as the head men’s and women’s golf coach. Current part-time Assistant Coach Tom Miller will be elevated to part-time Assistant men’s and Women’s coach.

“The success of our men’s program and the quality of academic credentials of our team members leads us to believe we can achieve similar levels of national athletic and academic success with the women,” said Page. “I’m excited to join the department full time and look forward to working with Tom in recruiting some of the best and the brightest Women’s Golfers out there.”

Recruiting for the Women’s program will begin immediately and include internal prospects from the existing club program as well as newly recruited student-athletes. The program will seek to have a minimum amount of Golfers by fall 2023 with the goal of having a full roster each year thereafter.

The Women’s program will begin competing in local and regional events in fall 2023 with an increased commitment to travel and competition as the program grows and improves.

Similar to the men, the women will compete as an independent while seeking membership into a conference.

Men’s golf has enjoyed a rich history with the College, having been in existence for nearly 75 years. Golf joined alpine skiing and tennis as the second, third and fourth men’s varsity programs in 1948. Men’s basketball became Babson’s first varsity program in 1931.

“I could not be more excited to introduce Women’s varsity golf to the Babson community,” said Babson Vice President and Dean of Campus Life Lawrence P. Ward. “There are so many intriguing possibilities to explore at the intersection of academic excellence, women’s entrepreneurial leadership and athletics distinction.”