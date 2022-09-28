Baba Miller’s Case for the NBA Draft Lottery – NBA Draft Digest

If you’re not yet familiar with Baba Miller, you soon will be.

Miller is a 6-foot-11, 18-year-old from Spain that is set to play for Leonard Hamilton and Florida St. this upcoming season. Miller, a guard-wing hybrid who grew up playing on the perimeter, recently underwent a growth spurt.

Miller is not a post player who is trying to translate his game to the perimeter, he’s a prospect who grew up living on the perimeter and just happened to sprout up to being almost 7-feet tall.

Those perimeter skills and movements jump off the film immediately when you watch Miller play. He moves fluidly on the perimeter and flashes really nice ball handling and passing abilities. At his size and strength he is not a player that is going to win in isolations, but he is comfortable attacking closeouts and playing in transition.

