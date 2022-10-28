Baba Miller To Miss First 16 Games of 2022-23 Basketball Season

Florida State University received notification Friday that its final appeal of the reinstatement of men’s basketball student-athlete, Baba Miller, has been denied by the NCAA Committee on Student-Athlete Reinstatement.

As a result of the denial and based on the initial terms of his reinstatement, Miller will be required to sit out 50 percent of the regular season games this season.

Prior to his recruitment by Florida State, Miller received travel to and from a training camp from his native Spain to the United States. Upon learning of relevant NCAA rules, Miller and his family immediately reimbursed the benefits received.

“I am very disappointed with the committee’s decision based on the facts presented,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford said. “The decision seems disproportionate and inconsistent in today’s modern environment. It’s unfortunate that Baba will have to endure this penalty.”

Miller will continue to practice with the team in preparation for his Seminole debut on January 11, 2023, at Wake Forest.

