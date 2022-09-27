BAAE to hold ‘Roaring 1920s Speakeasy for the Arts’ fundraiser – Bemidji Pioneer

BEMIDJI — Up until now, it’s been “hush-hush” but the word is finally out. A Roaring 1920s Speakeasy for the Arts is coming to town for a one-night bootlegging celebration to raise underground money for the arts.

“The Bemidji Area Arts Endowment and Brigid’s Pub are joining forces to serve up a night of back-alley fun, with an air of intrigue, just like during Prohibition,” a release said. “Flapper dresses, stilettos, Gangster garb and wingtip shoes are encouraged.”

Event-goers will dance to the music of the Improvisationals playing hot jazz with a few modern twists.

Tickets are available for $65. Visit Sue Snider at Re-Max, 602 Beltrami Ave NW, to purchase tickets and gain your secret password to this night of fun, the release said.

Complimentary appetizers are included in the cost of tickets. Brigid’s specialty house drinks and bar options will be available for purchase.

Participants can bid on donated art to help fund BAAE’s annual Grants to support local and regional art events, art education and programs. The BAAE is a component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation.

Those who are unable to attend but would like to make a gift to the BAAE, can visit www.nwmf.org, click on the “Give Now” button, and then proceed through the dropdown to select the Bemidji Area Arts Endowment Fund.